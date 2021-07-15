50 Best CEOs as rated by Women Employees

Comparably, a career portal, has issued its newest rating of the top CEOs based on female workers. Starting on June 23, 2020, the list is based on female ratings over a 12-month period. The ranking is divided into Top 50 CEOs of major firms (above 500 workers) and Top 50 CEOs of small/mid-size enterprises based on 10 million ratings from 60,000 organisations (less than 500 employees). Every CEO on the list is ranked in the top 5% of all CEOs by female workers. Detailed methodology is given below.
50 Best CEOs rated by Women Employees
- Shantanu Narayen
Company- Adobe (San Jose, CA)
- Jeffrey Dailey
Company- Farmers Insurance (Woodland Hills, CA)
- Leslie Stretch
Company- Medallia (San Francisco, CA)
- Brian Halligan
Company- HubSpot (Cambridge, MA)
- Sarah Friar
Company- Nextdoor (San Francisco, CA)
- Vladimir Shmunis
Company- RingCentral (Belmont, CA)
- John Foley
Company- Peloton (New York, NY)
- Dan Rosensweig
Company- Chegg (Santa Clara, CA)
- Satya Nadella
Company- Microsoft (Redmond, WA)
- Kumsai Bayazit
Company- Elsevier (New York, NY)
- Jim Loree
Company- Stanley Black & Decker (New Britain, CT)
- Craig Boundy
Company- Experian (Costa Mesa, CA)
- Annette Brüls
Company- Medela (McHenry, IL)
- Robert G. Painter
Company- Trimble (Sunnyvale, CA)
- Bert Bean
Company- Insight Global (Atlanta, GA)
- Eric Yuan
Company- Zoom Video Communications (San Jose, CA)
- Arvind Krishna
Company- IBM (Armonk, NY)
- Pierre Naudé
Company- nCino (Wilmington, NC)
- Tim Cook
Company- Apple (Cupertino, CA)
- Chris Caldwell
Company- Concentrix (Fremont, CA)
- Keith G. Myers
Company- LHC Group (Lafayette, LA)
- Andrew Wang
Company- Beacon Hill Staffing Group (Boston, MA)
- Amy Zupon
Company- Vertafore (Denver, CO)
- Kenneth Lin
Company- Credit Karma (Oakland, CA)
- Anne Wojcicki
Company- 23andMe (Sunnyvale, CA)
- Bryce Maddock
Company- TaskUs Santa Monica, CA
- Timothy Chi
Company- The Knot Worldwide Chevy Chase, MD
- Robert Frist Jr.
Company- HealthStream Nashville, TN
- Patrick Pacious
Company- Choice Hotels Rockville, MD
- John Van Siclen
Company- Dynatrace Waltham, MA
- Colin Shannon
Company- PRA Health Sciences Raleigh, NC
- John Box
Company- Meltwater San Francisco, CA
- Jennifer Scanlon
Company- UL Northbrook, IL
- John Girard
Company- CIENCE Solana Beach, CA
- Lisa Atherton
Company- Textron Systems Haslet, TX
- Bradley Jacobs
Company- XPO Logistics Greenwich, CT
- Mike Walsh
Company- LexisNexis Legal & Professional New York, NY
- Mark Marron
Company- ePlus Herndon, VA
- Jerome Pecresse
Company- GE Renewable Energy Schenectady, NY
- Joshua Gwinn
Company- Hero Practice Services Colorado Springs, CO
- Brian Niccol
Company- Chipotle Newport Beach, CA
- Mark Mader
Company- Smartsheet Bellevue, WA
- Robert Keane
Company- Vistaprint Waltham, MA
- Worthing F. Jackman
Company- Waste Connections Spring, TX
- Mike Rosenbaum
Company- Guidewire Software San Mateo, CA
- Judy R. McReynolds
Company- ArcBest Fort Smith, AR
- Ritch N. Wood
Company- Nu Skin Enterprises Provo, UT
- Jim Hinton
Company- Baylor Scott & White Health Dallas, TX
- Ryan Westwood
Company- Simplus Salt Lake City, UT
- Barry Litwin
Company- Global Industrial (formerly Systemax) Port Washington, NY
Methodology Used
The highest favourable sentiment evaluations from women about the CEO’s effectiveness and management style were used to establish the rankings. For statistical significance, firms with higher participation from their employee base, proportional to their company size, were given more weight.
Large organisations (over 500 workers) must have at least 75 employee participants to qualify.
There were no fees or charges to participate, and no nomination was necessary.
About Comparably
Comparably is a website that tracks company culture and remuneration with the goal of making workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees may view pay information and assess their businesses, CEOs, and work environments based on variables such as gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, region, and education. Comparably has become one of the most widely used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party sites for pay and workplace culture data, with over 10 million reviews from employees at over 60,000 U.S. firms.