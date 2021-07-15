50 Best CEOs as rated by Women Employees

Comparably, a career portal, has issued its newest rating of the top CEOs based on female workers. Starting on June 23, 2020, the list is based on female ratings over a 12-month period. The ranking is divided into Top 50 CEOs of major firms (above 500 workers) and Top 50 CEOs of small/mid-size enterprises based on 10 million ratings from 60,000 organisations (less than 500 employees). Every CEO on the list is ranked in the top 5% of all CEOs by female workers. Detailed methodology is given below.

50 Best CEOs rated by Women Employees

Shantanu Narayen

Company- Adobe (San Jose, CA)

Jeffrey Dailey

Company- Farmers Insurance (Woodland Hills, CA)

Leslie Stretch

Company- Medallia (San Francisco, CA)

Brian Halligan

Company- HubSpot (Cambridge, MA)

Sarah Friar

Company- Nextdoor (San Francisco, CA)

Vladimir Shmunis

Company- RingCentral (Belmont, CA)

John Foley

Company- Peloton (New York, NY)

Dan Rosensweig

Company- Chegg (Santa Clara, CA)

Satya Nadella

Company- Microsoft (Redmond, WA)

Kumsai Bayazit

Company- Elsevier (New York, NY)

Jim Loree

Company- Stanley Black & Decker (New Britain, CT)

Craig Boundy

Company- Experian (Costa Mesa, CA)

Annette Brüls

Company- Medela (McHenry, IL)

Robert G. Painter

Company- Trimble (Sunnyvale, CA)

Bert Bean

Company- Insight Global (Atlanta, GA)

Eric Yuan

Company- Zoom Video Communications (San Jose, CA)

Arvind Krishna

Company- IBM (Armonk, NY)

Pierre Naudé

Company- nCino (Wilmington, NC)

Tim Cook

Company- Apple (Cupertino, CA)

Chris Caldwell

Company- Concentrix (Fremont, CA)

Keith G. Myers

Company- LHC Group (Lafayette, LA)

Andrew Wang

Company- Beacon Hill Staffing Group (Boston, MA)

Amy Zupon

Company- Vertafore (Denver, CO)

Kenneth Lin

Company- Credit Karma (Oakland, CA)

Anne Wojcicki

Company- 23andMe (Sunnyvale, CA)

Bryce Maddock

Company- TaskUs Santa Monica, CA

Timothy Chi

Company- The Knot Worldwide Chevy Chase, MD

Robert Frist Jr.

Company- HealthStream Nashville, TN

Patrick Pacious

Company- Choice Hotels Rockville, MD

John Van Siclen

Company- Dynatrace Waltham, MA

Colin Shannon

Company- PRA Health Sciences Raleigh, NC

John Box

Company- Meltwater San Francisco, CA

Jennifer Scanlon

Company- UL Northbrook, IL

John Girard

Company- CIENCE Solana Beach, CA

Lisa Atherton

Company- Textron Systems Haslet, TX

Bradley Jacobs

Company- XPO Logistics Greenwich, CT

Mike Walsh

Company- LexisNexis Legal & Professional New York, NY

Mark Marron

Company- ePlus Herndon, VA

Jerome Pecresse

Company- GE Renewable Energy Schenectady, NY

Joshua Gwinn

Company- Hero Practice Services Colorado Springs, CO

Brian Niccol

Company- Chipotle Newport Beach, CA

Mark Mader

Company- Smartsheet Bellevue, WA

Robert Keane

Company- Vistaprint Waltham, MA

Worthing F. Jackman

Company- Waste Connections Spring, TX

Mike Rosenbaum

Company- Guidewire Software San Mateo, CA

Judy R. McReynolds

Company- ArcBest Fort Smith, AR

Ritch N. Wood

Company- Nu Skin Enterprises Provo, UT

Jim Hinton

Company- Baylor Scott & White Health Dallas, TX

Ryan Westwood

Company- Simplus Salt Lake City, UT

Barry Litwin

Company- Global Industrial (formerly Systemax) Port Washington, NY

Methodology Used

The highest favourable sentiment evaluations from women about the CEO’s effectiveness and management style were used to establish the rankings. For statistical significance, firms with higher participation from their employee base, proportional to their company size, were given more weight.

Large organisations (over 500 workers) must have at least 75 employee participants to qualify.

There were no fees or charges to participate, and no nomination was necessary.

About Comparably

Comparably is a website that tracks company culture and remuneration with the goal of making workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees may view pay information and assess their businesses, CEOs, and work environments based on variables such as gender, ethnicity, age, tenure, industry, region, and education. Comparably has become one of the most widely used SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party sites for pay and workplace culture data, with over 10 million reviews from employees at over 60,000 U.S. firms.