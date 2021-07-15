Windows 365 is here to make cloud PC services a reality

Microsoft has finally launched its Windows 365, which is all set to provide users with a never-before experience when it comes to accessing the Windows OS anywhere and everywhere, from a conventional desktop, all the way to a cell phone. The announcement was made by the tech giant on Wednesday, during Inspire 2021, its partner-focussed virtual conference. With Windows 365, Microsoft Corp. is bound to the take the remote working scenario by storm, by bringing the concept of cloud PCs to life.

Now Get the Windows Experience on Web

One of the best things about the new product offering is that users can now experience the whole arsenal of features available on Windows, which can function either through the native app, or, if that’s not possible, even through web browsers. Organziations will be able to get their hands on the new application starting August 2nd, and the same will remain accessible through a range of devices, from iPad, Mac, Linux, and Android. Two separate cloud PC configurations will be available, namely, Windows 365 Business, and Windows 365 Enterprise.

The idea is to provide the conventional reliability, security, utility, and comfort of the Windows ecosystem, on a wider range of device offerings, through native apps and web browsers. This means that users will be able to directly access Windows 10 (and the future Windows 11) without any hassle, from anywhere and through (almost) any device with a workable internet connectivity.

Additionally, Windows 365 will come equipped with Microsoft Cloud, which will allow users to get the same experience irrespective of the device, and will provide for switching devices even in the middle of working. Moreover, since cloud services are usually not affected by the type or model of the device one uses, the features will remain the same, even if one switches from the latest model, to the entry level ones. The only requirement will be a functional internet.

The Difference from Azure

This comes as a significant step from the Azure Virtual Desktop, which requires a dedicated IT support in order to provide cloud services to enterprises. At the same time, having working IT professionals and still using Windows 365 won’t be a problem either, as they can easily incorporate the tools in the system much the same way as they do with physical computers.

Business apps in the Microsoft suite, like Microsoft 365, Power Platform, and Dynamic 365 will be made available on the cloud system, and Microsoft Endpoint Manager will also work with the same, allowing IT professionals to manage cloud PCs and apply remote management or security policies. The Endpoint Analytics dashboard will also be provided, providing for information on the health of the internet connection. Another feature will be the Watchdog Service.

Source: Gadgets 360