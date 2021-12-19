6 Best Free Professional Video Editing Tools Available Online You Must Try

In a world where digital mediums reign supreme, videos have not only gained immense popularity but have become one of the most effective modes of communication. With social media becoming an active platform for businesses, short videos are playing an important role to reach potential clients or customers.

Creating videos is not that hard – all you need is a laptop, and an online video editor, and you’re good to go! Listed below are six of the best professional video editing tools that are not only easy to use but have the capability to turn simple videos into masterpieces!

The best part is that they’re free!

# Wave.video

A simple and easy interface makes this online video editing tool very popular among aspiring and experienced video editors. The platform includes numerous detailed video tutorials that teach the user how to use the tool most easily and effectively.

Wave.video also has a great collection of stock videos and images. You can use them in any video as long as you are making your video on Wave.video. These stock videos and music tracks not only help the users elevate their videos to a professional level, but also give them a plethora of options for better marketing.

Available for: Windows, Mac, and Linux

Price: Free, $24 per month for the Creator Version, $48 per month for the business version.

Best Features:

Trim function – Lets users edit videos with precision.

Merge tool – Allows videos to be merged seamlessly.

Crop tool – Helps in selecting only the best part of the video.

Animated Text Generator – Lets users create animated texts for the video.

Easy sharing

Supports a wide range of video formats.

# Animoto

Animoto is a free online video editor that allows the users to include present animations for transition. This makes the whole process super easy. You can save a lot of time this way, and instead, focus solely on developing content that converts.

The tool is super easy to use and also very simple to understand. Still, if there is any confusion you can always look into their tutorials. With numerous ready templates, Animoto will make creating videos your cup of tea.

Available for: Mac and Windows

Price: Free, $30 per month for Professional Plus Version

Best Features:

High Volume of ready to use templates

The stock library includes Videos, Images, and soundtracks as well

Over 40 different kinds of fonts available to be used in the videos

Precise trimming tool

Great cropping feature- allows user to use only the best part of the video

Unlimited video creation

Ease of sharing on various platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, etc.

# InVideo

This simple but amazing online video editor is the perfect choice for professionals who create videos for professional platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, or any other.

InVideo also has a huge library of presets that help you save a ton of time and effort without compromising video quality. If you’re a new user, it has got your back! Extensive video tutorials are provided on the website for the users.

With InVideo you can also create unique, catchy video ads without any hassle. The software supports numerous formats of files making it super user-friendly.

Available for: Windows, Mac, Linux, ChromeOS

Price: Free, $30 per month for Unlimited Plan

Best Features:

Extensive library of presets with which you can create a stellar video in seconds.

An easy-to-use interface that allows you to customize templates to your liking.

Ability to add voice-over

More than 4,000 unique, trendy templates to choose from.

An AI-based system or Intelligent Video Assistant (IVA) that enables you to rectify or make videos much better with suggested text alignment, color, and other parameters.

24/7, responsive customer support team to guide you at any time.

# Biteable

With the features available on Biteable, you can manage to create a decent quality video within a few minutes. With a large number of templates for various uses ranging from social media posts to cartoons to ads, Biteable will be your best friend as a video editor.

Best Features:

A large number of templates

Precise crop and trim tools

More than 80 font options are available

Advanced tools for character animations

Extensive library

Available for: Windows, Mac, and Linux

Price: Free, $49 per month for the Professional Pack and $2500 per month for teams and companies.

# Kizoa

Kizoa is another straightforward online video editor with several fabulous features to choose from. Its drag and drop options for images and videos on the dashboard, make the video editing process smooth-sailing. Whether it’s a video for the launch of a product or the presentation of an incubated idea, Kizoa has something for everyone.

Best Features:

Unlimited templates to select from

Customizable templates

Drag-and-drop functionality

Digital video effects, transitions, and much more

Powerful trim and cropping tool, lets the user get the best out of the videos

Option to add music to videos

Supports numerous video formats and ratios

Available for: Windows, Mac, and Linux

Price: Free, $10 per month for the Starter pack, $30 per month for the Professional pack, and $90 per month for the Business pack

# Clipchamp

This platform empowers professionals around the world to share their stories in a video format, with its extensive suite of video editing tools. The pop-ups while using Clipchamp will guide you through all the required steps for editing your videos. It has a wide range of templates, colors, fonts, and filters that take your video to the next level.

Available for: Windows, Mac, and Linux

Price: Free, $6 per month for Creator plan and $13 per month for Business

Best Features:

Text addition and editing

Precision video trimming

Text to speech feature

Tutorials explaining all processes make the editor very easy to use

Huge stock library with different videos and images

Brand Kit Feature – lets the user use set colors, fonts, etc in multiple videos so as to maintain consistency.

Final Words

Videos are a great way to market your brand, product, or idea. The right video editing tools can make or break the game. The free online tools listed above will take you one step closer to creating engaging videos that convert! Choose your free editing tool today and start creating those amazing and creative videos for social media platforms!