6 Effective Practices To Utilize Technology In Your Dealership

Recently, technology has rapidly changed how businesses operate. The automotive industry is no different, as dealerships have changed how they sell and market cars in a more efficient and effective way. However, many dealerships have been slow to catch on to these changes. If you’re one of those companies, you’re in the right place. Thankfully, there are a few things that you can do to keep up with the trends. Here are six effective practices on how you can utilize technology in your dealership:

1. Upgrade To A Digital Service Kiosk

Gone are the days when customers had to wait in line to talk to a service advisor. Now, with an automotive service kiosk, your customers can easily schedule an appointment, check for pricing and specials, and even pay for your service without waiting in line. Additionally, these kiosks can help reduce your service advisors’ time on scheduling and paperwork, freeing them up to sell more cars. There are different designs in the market today, so you can find one that fits your dealership’s needs.

2. Use Social Media To Your Advantage

Recently, social media platforms have become the leading marketing tools available. It allows you to connect with your clientele, build relationships, and increase brand awareness. Additionally, it’s a perfect way to stay up-to-date on industry news and trends.

While there are many different platforms, not all of them will be a good fit for your dealership. Research to see which ones make the most sense for your business. Once you’ve found a few that work well, create informative and engaging content that will resonate with your target audience.

3. Add A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) System

In your car dealership business, keeping track of your customers and their purchase history is crucial. A Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system can help you organize customer information in one place. This information can include contact details, vehicle preference and budget, and service history. Having this information readily available will allow you to provide better customer service.

For example, you can quickly follow up with a customer after they have purchased a car to thank them and offer any post-purchase support. You can also use the system to target marketing efforts toward customers likely to be interested in specific vehicles or services. In short, a CRM system can help you build strong relationships with your customers and grow your business.

4. Invest In A Website

In a world where smartphones and other devices have become essential for most people, your dealership must have an online presence. That way, potential customers can visit your website to learn more about your inventory, schedule a test drive, and even get financing. Having a website also lets you capture leads from people who might not be ready to buy a car yet but are interested in your offer.

However, just having a website doesn’t guarantee success. You must ensure that your site is well-designed, mobile-optimized, informative, and easy to use. Otherwise, you’ll lose potential customers to your competition. Apart from that, its speed should also be considered as it is a ranking factor by search engines.

5. Introduce Virtual Reality

Virtual reality is an immersive experience where customers can enter another world without leaving your dealership. It is made possible by using artificial 3D visuals or a sensory environment. This technology is still new in the market but has great potential for the automotive industry. You can use VR to give your customers a realistic test drive of a car before they buy it. It can give them a clear image of what the car is like and whether or not it’s the right fit for them.

Another way to implement VR is by giving customers a tour of your dealership. This tool can be helpful if you have a large dealership with many different departments. Customers can put on a VR headset and get a virtual tour of the facility, which will help them feel welcome when they come in for their appointment. By doing so, you can increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.

6. Embrace Blockchain

You’ve probably heard something about blockchain technology, and for a good reason. This distributed ledger system has the power to revolutionize nearly every industry, including the automotive industry. From streamlining the supply chain to improving vehicle financing, there is a myriad of ways that blockchain can be utilized in your dealership.

If you’re not already using blockchain in your business, now is the time to investigate its potential applications. You don’t want your dealership to fall behind the competition.

Conclusion

Technology is here with you and will only become more prevalent in every aspect of your life if implemented where possible. As a dealership, you must be proactive about utilizing technology to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive. By following the practices outlined above, you can be well on your way to success.