6 Ways to Overcome Meth Addiction

Crystal meth is a crystallized form of Methamphetamine pale white or blue in color. It is a dangerously addictive stimulant that causes potent but short-lived feelings of euphoria.

Methamphetamine works by chemically “impersonating’’ normal brain neurotransmitters that produce positive relaxing feelings. Meth stimulates the brain’s reward center that in return produces energetic feelings first and then a deeply low feeling. People become addicted to it and crave for more. Meth gives a feeling of comfort and happiness by releasing certain chemical messengers for positive feelings. People take this drug through injection, smoking, snorting or consuming it.

Like any other chemical, methamphetamine has adverse effects such as depression and irritability. Person consuming meth becomes short tempered and suffers from insomnia, loss of appetite, as well as hypertension. Meth causes sweat profusely and such a high energy that a person can get tremors, with a pale unhealthy skin and poor hygiene.

It can create havoc on the internal body organs, worn down teeth by degrading enamel. The person furthermore is at risk of getting HIV AIDS because of unsterilized syringes.

Curing Meth Addiction

Like other chronic diseases, addiction can be managed. Treatment helps people to overcome meth’s powerful disruptive effects on the brain and behaviors. Unfortunately, when relapse occurs people quit treatment that is why successful treatment requires continual therapy.

Meth addiction therapy requires a comprehensive plan that consists of detoxification, counselling and therapy. Detoxing ejects the physical presence of meth from the body and helps the person to function daily activities without drugs.

Counselling

Counseling directs the psychological damage done by drug abuse, as well as helps patients recover and let go of their temptation of drugs. Meth is one of the hardest drugs to overcome. If someone is suffering from a meth addiction and does not want treatment, for them staging an intervention is a first step. Those who are addicted to any kind of drug deny having drug problems so it is best to hire a professional intervention specialist.

The importance of Intervention

Interventions guide meth users how their actions affect other people and motivate them to seek help. The basic aim of intervention is to help the patient to get into addiction recovery and rehabilitation.

Meth Rehabilitation Centers

Treatment to meth can be dealt inpatient as well as outpatient as both are available in meth rehab program. However, in most of the cases an inpatient program has proven to be a safer option. Particularly, if the person has become chronic, long-term meth user, inpatient rehabs provide a safe place where people can regain control without danger of relapse.

Duration of treatment at Meth Rehabilitation Center

These programs usually last between thirty to ninety days. On the other hand, outpatient rehab may be a good option for a person who has a weaker addiction. Outpatient program requires ten to twelve hours a week. After detox is completed and withdrawal symptoms subside, counseling begins.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Therapists help patients to dig out the underlying reasons behind their drug use and provide emotional support. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is proven to be the most effective when it comes to drug abuse. Ongoing support after rehab is essentially important in maintaining sobriety and joining a support group is one of the best methods after withdrawal of drugs.