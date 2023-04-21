Canadian online gamblers deserve the best real money sites that offer a wide variety of games, generous bonuses, and secure banking options.

We listed some of the best online casinos in Canada based on their reputation, game selection, and player bonuses. These casinos have all been carefully vetted to ensure that they are safe, fair, and reliable, so you can trust that your money is in good hands.

JackpotCity is hailed as the best casino site in Canada. See what games they offer and how they treat their customers.

Best Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money

JackpotCity : Best overall

PlayOJO : No wagering bonus

BetOnline : Best for sports punters

Bodog : Ideal for horse race bettors

Magic Red : Hottest real money online slots

Vegas Lounge : Best live casino games

Casino Tropez : Awesome casino tournaments

Spin Casino : Best for mobile users

1. JackpotCity – Best Canadian Real Money Online Casino Overall

Pros

Up to C$1,600 welcome offer

Around 500 online casino games

Low minimum deposit and required payout

Friendly customer support team

Mobile app available

Convenient payment options

Cons

Limited info on promos

Progressive jackpots are the best real money online slots to play if you’re looking to win big, and Jackpot City has some of the best titles you can play. But it’s not all that – this real money online casino has more in store for you.

License & Reputation: 4.90/5

This online casino and the company behind it, Baytree Interactive Limited, have been in the industry since 1998 with a Kahnawake Gaming Commission license. It’s also the sister casino of other great online casinos, such as River Belle Casino, Ruby Fortune Casino, and the Cabaret Club.

Game Variety: 4.85/5

This online casino has over 400 real money games from diverse game providers, including Novomatic, Microgaming, NetEnt, Triple Edge Studios, Sling Shots Studios, and Evolution Gaming.

The most popular games you can play at this online casino in Canada are 9 Masks of Fire, Classic Blackjack Gold, Monopoly Live, Agent Jane Blonde Returns, and Aces & Faces Power Poker.

The casino also has some mobile-friendly games, many of which are instant-play. If you’re up to it, you can download the Jackpot City Casino mobile app from the Apple App Store, while Android users can get the app on the casino’s official site.

Casino Bonuses: 4.80 / 5

New Canadian players at Jackpot City real money casino are eligible for a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 on your first four deposits! That’s a 100% match bonus of up to C$400 each time.

This is a great offer if you intend to play a lot in the next few days. Just complete the rollovers within seven days otherwise, the bonus will expire.

If you think that bonus isn’t for you, don’t fret. Jackpot City lets you earn points for your real money bets. You can use these points to get bonus credits when you already have enough.

Banking Options: 4.75/5

You only need to deposit at least C$10 to start playing at JackpotCity. The same goes for the minimum payout amount. Quite low, right? Other best online Canadian casinos usually require at least C$20.

When it comes to how you can deposit and withdraw at this real money casino, you’re free to use your Visa or MasterCard, Interac, iDebit, MuchBetter, Apple Pay, and Paysafecard.

Customer Support: 4.95/5

The casino’s FAQs page is always handy for basic questions, but you can always chat with the casino’s rep since they’re available 24/7. You can also email them at info@jackpotcity.com.

Click here to sign up at Jackpot City Casino and get a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600.

2. PlayOJO – Best Bonuses of all Real Money Canadian Sites

Pros

80 free spins with 0x rollover

2,100+ real money games

No minimum withdrawable amount

Join daily tournaments

Cons

Login is required for chat support

No points rewards

It’s rare for an online casino to give away deposit bonuses with no strings attached, and if that’s what you’re looking for, then go for PlayOjo.

Free bonuses aren’t everything this real money casino has to offer because it also has a big gaming library. Keep reading to learn more.

License & Reputation: 4.85/5

PlayOJO has a few years of experience in the gambling scene, as it’s been online since 2017. It’s managed by SkillOnNet Ltd., a company responsible for other fun online casino sites like Swift Casino, Slot Stars, and Lord Ping.

The casino has a Malta Gaming Authority license, meaning you’re dealing with an online casino that’s secure and safe.

It’s no surprise that the players in this real money casino love that they can get bonuses for free.

Game Variety: 4.95/5

With over 2,100 real money casino games, you’ll never get tired of PlayOJO Casino. In addition, there are numerous casino software providers here, like Authentic Gaming, Booming Games, NetEnt, Playtech, and Evolution Gaming.

Aside from online slots, you can also play casino games, such as American Roulette, European Roulette, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, and Double Down Poker.

It also has fun specialty games, exciting scratch cards, and engaging live dealer games. The casino has over 50 live casino games you can have an awesome time with.

Casino Bonuses: 4.90/5

No funny business. That’s what PlayOJO wants to offer its players, and they are staying true to that by offering no rollover requirements for the real money bonuses you can get.

You can start with the casino’s welcome package, 80 free spins on Thor and The Trials of Asgard, with a spin value of C$0.10.

The more you play, the more kickers you can get. Kickers are exclusive promos and daily casino offers that are exclusively given to you. They refresh every 24 hours, so make sure you don’t miss out on them!

Banking Options: 4.70/5

Banking is simple at this real money online casino. The minimum deposit is C$10, and there’s no minimum withdrawable amount.

That’s right! You can withdraw your winnings no matter how big or little it is.

The banking methods available at PlayOjo include Interac, Paysafecard, ecoPayz, MuchBetter, AstroPay, and Jeton. Of course, you can also use your Visa or MasterCard.

Customer Support: 4.65/5

PlayOJO’s support team are some of the nicest reps you can chat with. They’re quick to respond whether you try to reach them via chat or email at support@playojo.com.

Take note of their operating hours from 6:00 to 0:00 GMT.

Click here to join PlayOjo Canadian casino online and score 80 free spins on your first deposit.

3. BetOnline – Best Variety of Online Casino Real Money Games in Canada

Pros

Completely instant-play games

Accepts 18 cryptocurrencies

Mobile-friendly platform

Over 20 sports betting markets

Fast payouts

Cons

Credit card fees

$50 fee on check payout

Looking for an online casino where you can bet on your favorite sports events? BetOnline is exactly the gambling platform you need. It’s one of the leading CA online casinos and the most highly-rated online gambling sites. Here’s why:

License & Reputation: 4.70/5

BetOnline has been online since 2004. That’s 18 years of online casino experience, but the owner of this real money online casino site, Imion Limited Casinos, has been in the industry for over 20 years.

What many players love about BetOnline is how fast they can withdraw their winnings. Mainly thanks to the different cryptocurrencies accepted here.

Game Variety: 4.65/5

BetOnline may not have a rich gaming library like PlayOJO, but this online gambling site’s game variety is still quite solid. You can play casino games, such as poker, online slot games, blackjack, and other table games at this casino, too, from game providers like Concept Gaming, BetSoft, Magma, and Nucleus Gaming.

Live dealer games are then provided by Fresh Deck Studios. In addition, you’ll find live casino tables on games like real money blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6.

Casino Bonuses: 4.70/5

Casino players and sports betting enthusiasts can get an enticing welcome bonus from BetOnline.

Use the bonus code BOLCASINO for a 100% casino bonus of up to C$3,000 on your first three deposits. This comes with 30x wagering requirements. Keep in mind that the minimum deposit amount is C$25.

For sports punters, you can use the code BOL1000 for a 50% sports welcome bonus of up to $1,000. This sports bonus only has 10x wagering requirements, and the minimum deposit is C$55.

Aside from these welcome bonuses, BetOnline casino offers reload bonuses, poker bonuses, and exclusive crypto bonuses that you can view on the casino’s promo page.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

Crypto players will love BetOnline as it’s one of the best crypto gambling sites that accept 18 cryptocurrencies, including Binance Coin, Chainlink, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Tether, USD Coin, and more.

For crypto users, the minimum deposit amount is C$20, and the maximum is C$100,000.

If you’re playing with fiat currency or Canadian Dollars (CAD) instead, don’t worry. You can use the following options:

Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover: $25 – $2,500

Person to Person: $100 – $600

Money Order: $300 – $9,000

Bank Wire Transfer: $500 – $10,000

Payout methods are the same, but you can’t withdraw with your bank card. In addition, a credit card deposit has a 9.75% fee, and a check by courier payout has a $50 fee.

Customer Support: 4.85 / 5

Hooray for 24/7 customer support, but what we like a lot about BetOnline is that you can also call them over the phone at +1 888 446 9874. While chat and email support are nice, nothing beats support over the phone because that can be more reassuring.

Sign up at BetOnline here and get a casino or sports bonus of up to C$1,000.

4. Bodog – Best Canadian Real Money Online Casino for Jackpots

Pros

100% match deposit up to $600

Lots of real money games

Offers sports and horse race betting

Thrilling Hot Drop Jackpots

Cons

Limited banking options

Only available in Canada

Support needs improvement

Another online gambling site where you can play real money games and bet on sports is Bodog. This is an exclusive online casino for Canadian players offering invigorating welcome bonuses.

License & Reputation: 4.65/5

Bodog is managed by Il Nido Limited, which has been in the gambling industry since 1994. This real money online casino is licensed by the Antigua Gaming Association and mainly powered by RealTime Gaming.

This is an online gaming site only for Canadian players, so it’s no surprise it has loyal local players for years. Some players just hope that customer service is quick to respond and payouts are issued faster.

Game Variety: 4.65/5

Bodog has over 700 real money games, including slot games, video poker, bingo, keno, and other table games.

While it’s a RealTime Gaming online casino, there are still other game providers on board, such as Rival Gaming, iSoftbet, and Lightning Box.

Looking for realistic gameplay? Bodog got you covered. The casino offers live dealer games like blackjack, baccarat, real money roulette, and Super 6.

Casino Bonuses: 4.75/5

If you’re new to Bodog, you can get a 100% online casino bonus up to C$600 with 50 free spins on the Gods of Luxor slot game. This bonus only has 25x wagering requirements, so this is surely a sweet deal.

Betting on sports instead? Bodog will also give you a 100% sports welcome bonus up to C$400 with 50 free spins on Gods of Luxor. The bonus amount has 5x wagering requirements, while the free spins bonus has a 25x required playthrough.

Banking Options: 4.60/5

Canadian players can deposit to their Bodog gaming account with their Visa, MasterCard, and Amex cards. You can also use Interac e-Transfer, direct bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Payout options are crypto, direct bank transfer, Interac, and check by courier. Take note that the minimum deposit amount is C$20 for fiat and C$10 for crypto. The lowest minimum payout amount is C$10 via Bitcoin.

Customer Support: 4.40/5

The casino’s Help Center is handy for common account queries and concerns, but if you need personalized support, you can chat with a Bodog agent available 24/7. You can also message them through the site’s contact page and get a response in 72 hours.

Click here to join Bodog and play real money games or bet on sports with a hefty bonus.

5. Magic Red – Best Real Money Canada Online Casino for Slots

Pros

Over 900 top-quality slots

50+ game providers

Earn reward points

Great variety of payment methods

Cons

No 24/7 support

Payouts can take up to 6 days

Deposits can take a while

Magic Red Casino is your best bet if you enjoy popular, high-quality slot games. You can find a diverse selection of online slot machines from reputable software providers and only the best online casino games here.

License & Reputation: 4.85/5

Magic Red Casino is operated by Aspire Global International LTD, an online casino licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority.

Many casino players have a pleasant time at this online casino, but some wish the support team was more attentive and could be reached anytime.

Game Variety: 4.75/5

This online casino has over 1,300 real money games, which include the hottest online slots, such as Book of Dead, 9 Pots of Gold, Legacy of Dead, and Immortal Romance.

You’ll find all the games here from providers like Blueprint Gaming, NextGen Gaming, Tom Horn, NetEnt, and Microgaming.

The casino also has an extensive collection of live dealer games to choose from.

Casino Bonuses: 4.70/5

Sign up at Magic Red and get a 200% welcome bonus of up to C$500 plus 100 free spins. Bonuses at this real money casino usually have 35x wagering requirements, which is still pretty good even for casual players.

After the welcome bonus, you can also take advantage of reload bonuses and monthly cash-back bonuses. In addition, you can also join competitive and seasonal tourneys with huge prizes.

Banking Options: 4.70/5

Magic Red has a few convenient payment options for Canadian players, including Visa, MasterCard, Interac, AstroPay, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, and Paysafecard. The minimum deposit amount is C$20, while the minimum payout amount is only C$10.

Magic Red may not be the fastest when it comes to banking since there’s a chance that deposits may take a few minutes to hours to reflect on your bank account. Payouts can also be credited to your account for up to 6 business days.

Customer Support: 4.55/5

Customer service at Magic Red Casino is available via live chat from 8:00 to 0:00 CET. You can also email them at support@magicred.com.

Sign up at Magic Red Casino here and get a nice bonus plus free spins you can use on popular games.

Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Real Money Canadian Online Casinos

License & Reputation – The best online casinos are usually licensed and have loyal customers in their portfolios. Licensed and legitimate Canadian online casinos only follow strict standards from certain jurisdictions. This helps ensure your online safety, which is ALWAYS a priority!

Game Variety – We don’t want you stuck with limited gaming options, so we made sure our top picks have lots to offer in terms of variety. This means they offer different real money games like online slot machines, table games, specialty games, and more.

Casino Bonuses – Who hates casino bonuses? No one! Unless, of course, they’re not worth getting. So, we made sure all our top casino picks have some of the best casino bonuses you can find online.

Banking Options – It’s a must that the best real money casinos have convenient payment options for Canadian players, which include bank cards, Interac, and cryptos.

Customer Support – This can make or break your gaming experience. There are many online casinos with the friendliest and most diligent support reps who are easy to get in touch with, and we put them all on this list.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Real Money Online Casino in Canada?

We’ve reviewed a lot of great online casinos, and only one stood out. So, what makes Jackpot City Casino the best online gambling site? Here are our reasons:

Exciting Welcome Bonus – New players at Jackpot City Casino can get a welcome bonus of up to C$1,600 on their first four deposits or up to C$400 bonus credits each time.

Diverse Gaming Options – Even if Jackpot City doesn’t have thousands of games in its library, variety isn’t a problem. All the games here are from different game providers. Jackpot City has you covered whether you’re looking for traditional online casino games or immersive live dealer games.

Excellent Customer Service – Not all the Canadian real money online casinos on our list have 24/7 support, so we find this as Jackpot City’s edge. It’s not just that – their reps are excellent and always happy to answer any questions.

Reasons for Playing Online Casino Games in Canada for Real Money

For Your Online Safety: Whatever you’re doing online, your online safety must be prioritized. So, when dealing with online real money casinos, look for licensed and certified operators like the ones on our list.

High-Quality Real Money Games: Any online casino gambling site can claim they have the best real money games, but not everyone has reputable online casino software providers on board. The best casino sites on our list have them, so you can play only high-quality real-money games.

Convenient Transactions: Smooth gaming experience is only possible with hassle-free payment options. So, we made sure the popular local options, like Interac and bank cards (Visa/MasterCard), are available.

Top Canada Online Real Money Casinos: FAQs

Are Real Money Online Casino Games Rigged?

No, online casino games aren’t rigged, especially if we’re talking about the ones offered by reputable game providers and licensed online real-money casinos. That’s why we can’t stress how important it is to only play real money games on the best online gambling sites like the ones on our list.

What Are the Popular Real Money Games You Can Play in Canada?

Some popular real money casino games you can play online are online slots, video poker, different blackjack variants, baccarat, and roulette. All these are playable on our top online casinos like Jackpot City and PlayOjo Casino.

Should I Always Get Casino Bonuses for Real Money?

Whether you should always get casino bonuses depends on how often you play real money games and the bonus terms. The lower the wagering requirements, the better and more worthy these bonuses are.

Can I Play Real Money Games on My Mobile Device?

Yes, you can play real money games on your mobile device. Online real money casinos like Jackpot City, PlayOjo, and BetOnline are also real money mobile casinos with instant-play games. That means there’s no need to download anything. Just log in with a mobile browser and start playing!

How Do I Choose the Best Real Money CA Online Casino?

To choose the best online casino, you must consider a few things, like payment methods and gaming variety.

Your preference on how you usually play real money games is also significant. If you like being on the go, always choose mobile casinos or those with mobile apps like Jackpot City Casino.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Real Money Casinos in Canada

In a hurry? Here’s a quick take on our top 5 picks:

JackpotCity: Test your luck on the best progressive jackpots at this online casino. New players get a 100% welcome bonus of up to C$400 on their first deposit. There’s more because you’ll also get the same bonus on your next three deposits.

PlayOJO: Craving for variety? Explore PlayOjo’s colossal gaming library with over 2,100 real money games. Sign up and make your initial real money deposit to get 80 free spins on Thor and the Trials of Asgard with no rollovers to complete!

BetOnline: Bet on your favorite sports like hockey, basketball, and many more while you play high-quality real-money casino games on the side. Get a casino bonus up to C$1,000 with the code BOLCASINO or a sports bonus up to C$1,000 with the bonus code BOL1000.

Bodog: If you enjoy betting on major and minor horse race events, don’t skip Bodog. This also offers some best sports odds and popular real money games. New to Bodog? Get a 100% casino bonus of up to C$600 plus 50 free spins when you sign up.

Magic Red: Whether looking for the hottest slot games or trying classical slots, Magic Red Casino is the key! New players at Magic Red can get a 200% welcome bonus of up to C$500 plus 100 free spins.

How to Sign Up at the Best Online Casinos in Canada for Real Money

Here’s how you can easily join our top pick for the best online casinos in Canada: JackpotCity Casino. To sign up and deposit, simply follow the steps below:

Create a New Account

Visit the Jackpot City Casino website.

Click Sign-Up on the casino online login page.

2. Register With Your Personal Details

Enter your info and create a username and password.

Choose your preferred language and currency

Enter your billing address and click Register

3. Make a Deposit and Claim a Mobile Casino Bonus

Click Deposit on your casino dashboard.

Select a payment method and click Deposit .

Enter your banking info and click Next to start playing to win real money!

Are These Real Money Online Casinos in Canada Worth Your Time?

Now that you know you should only choose the best online casinos, make sure you don’t miss out on our #1 pick: JackpotCity.

JackpotCity lets you jumpstart your gaming experience with a spectacular bonus offer. It’s also mobile-friendly with its dedicated mobile app, so you can play your favorite games on the go.Feel like skipping Jackpot City? No worries! PlayOjo and BetOnline are great options too! So head to any of the reputable online casinos on our list and redeem a bonus.

Good luck, and always gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

