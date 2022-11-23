Finding the best online casinos is no easy task. There are many of them available, and it can get very hard to decide which one to use – especially if you are just getting started.

We’re here to help:

Our team of professionals developed a ranking methodology to find these top online casino sites, listing only those with great bonuses, solid reputations for fairness, epic game variety, and more. Red Dog Casino was crowned the champion, but there are more casino sites to explore.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Casinos

Licensed by Curacao Gaming

Fully mobile-optimized casino

Generous welcome match bonus of 235%

150+ casino games

Established in 2019, Red Dog has all the features of well-seasoned online casinos like an impressive bonus package, a wide real money casino games range, and a respectable license.

Bitcoin users will feel at home here, with free and nearly instant transactions. Their 235% welcome bonus is a great way to quickly start gambling. This online casino also has many other promotions and it very frequently updates the list of offers.

They also ace one of our most important requirements: safety and fair play. On top of the respected Curacao Gaming License, this casino also operates with eCOGRA (eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance).

Red Dog doesn’t have a dedicated app, which could be considered a negative, but this shouldn’t be a problem for mobile gamblers: their online casino is fully optimized for mobile gaming. Customer support is available around the clock on live chat, phone, and email.

Check out some other best mobile casino apps while you’re here!

2. Ignition – Best Online Casino for Poker

Generous offers for fiat and crypto deposits

Curacao Gaming License

Anonymous poker room

Fast payouts

If you’re looking for one of the best online casinos in the industry with a crypto-friendly attitude, then Ignition just might be the winner to park and play your Bitcoin.

Exclusive crypto bonuses are nothing new, but with a 150% first deposit match for Bitcoin users it’s one of the highest multiples online – and the wagering requirement for withdrawing the bonus is just 25x.

Fiat payment methods also get a 100% match bonus, and there’s even an extra 100% for poker games. Poker players love Ignition for their HUD-less, anonymous games and some of the top guaranteed tournaments online like the Monthly Milly.

In total, that’s up to $3,000 in bonuses at Ignition.

Bitcoin withdrawals take 24 hours or less, with wire transfers and checks taking up to 48 hours. Do keep in mind here however that credit/debit cards cannot be used to cash out.

Ignition Casino doesn’t have a dedicated app, but it runs just as well straight on the browser for Android, iOS, and Windows users. Customer support is well-rounded and easily reachable here, with options for live chat, phone, and email.

3. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino Site for Slots

Great variety of online slots

Curacao Gambling License

Generous offers

Slots.lv was established in 2013, which has given it plenty of time to build a solid reputation as an online casino. It works with BetSoft and RealTime Gaming, both great software providers banging out some of the best online casino games in the business.

Looking for generous offers? Slots.lv is no stranger to offering users attractive promotions. There are bonuses available for BTC and fiat payments. If you pay using BTC, you will be able to score a 300% deposit match for payments up to $1,500.

There’s an inviting selection of jackpot titles, nicely highlighted in the thumbnails with the jackpot payouts in cool pink, and we also found their new games section to be one of the best and most refreshed. Just don’t expect there to be a wide selection of blackjack games.

In all, this is one of the best online casino sites because they round out the offerings with one of the most prompt telephone customer service teams, though email is just as good.

4. Bovada – Best Online Casino for Betting

Licensed in Curacao

24/7 customer support

Solid sportsbook with 30+ sports to bet on

Huge blackjack selection

Bovada has been around in some form since the 1990s, so this is a huge reputation play right off the bat. In fact, this online casino site dates back to the legendary sportsbook Bodog so you could say it’s the most historic sportsbook online.

This casino is also fantastic for those looking for live games, especially for those who love blackjack. In all, there are a wide variety of blackjack games to choose from, tops on our list. That said, if you’re looking for a dynamite online slot offering you may want to keep scrolling.

Bovada has a generous bonus scheme in place. The first deposit bonus awards 100% over your first three deposits up to $3,000 (Bitcoin 125% up to $3,750). There’s also a separate welcome bonus for the sports betting section which goes as high as $750.

They’ve even got a well-trafficked poker room and large horse racing section, making this the jack (and likely master) of all gambling trades.

Like most top online casinos for players, Bovada provides world-class customer service, with live chat working 24/7, plus the usual email and phone number.

5. Las Atlantis – Best Online Casino for Mobile Play

Curacao Gambling License

Huge multi-tier welcome bonus

200+ games

Powered by leading providers

Established last year, Las Atlantis is the youngest casino on this list but it’s by no means taking baby steps. It already provides more than 250 online gambling games, a great menu of timeless classics like roulette and blackjack, and several specialty games.

What really sticks out though is their generous bonus scheme. This massive welcome package plays out over your first five deposits and can top out at $14,000.

Those are big numbers for sure. Just be aware that the average 35 x play through means there are no corners to cut here. There’s also a max win payout of 30 times the deposit, though we’re sure it would be a good problem to have.

Las Atlantis has great customer service; apart from the live chat, there is also a phone number as well as a quick response email system that we found very effective.

Unlike other real money online casinos, they also have a very broad deposit limit spectrum, which makes it perfect for both high-rollers and occasional players.

6. Cafe Casino – Best Online Casino for Tournaments

Licensed in Curacao

Perks for loyal players

Great variety of games

Cafe Casino’s welcome bonus is a good shot in the arm for new players. In fact, while most real money online casinos offer 100% match deposits, here you can get your first deposit multiplied by 250% up to $1,500.

Their real money casino games menu has several exciting offerings, but the video poker selections really stand out. No other casino online dedicated such a large percentage of their games to video poker, so lovers of this classic find a great home here.

Players can also enjoy 15 specialty games like 80-ball bingo, Beach Bums, keno, and sudoku box games.

Customer support can be reached via phone or email. There’s no live chat, which is a shame and certainly a con, but it still counts on a responsive support team to help you out.

Another thing that caught our eye was the loyalty program, which had an above-average redemption rate that made it perfect for average bankroll slots players to get quick cashback.

7. El Royale – Best Bonuses of any Online Casino

Perfectly optimized mobile website

Curacao gambling license

13 live dealer games

Regular free spins promos

Nice deposit match

Fast and reliable mobile gaming

Generosity is the weapon of choice for most online casinos to attract new customers, and it seems El Royale is no different. Newcomers here are greeted with a 240% deposit bonus match, and they’ll even throw in 40 free spins on top.

There’s a very respectable variety of over 240 casino games here, with a strong emphasis on table games, especially the live dealer games. Traditional casino players looking for a bit of bonus action and free spins will do well here.

What’s more, this online casino is one of the few that makes its entire library available on its mobile-optimized website. That means you’re good to go with Windows, iOS, Android, or Blackberry whether you’re on a train, on the couch, or just about anywhere.

Their Curacao Gaming License is a solid one, but El Royale also holds a CDS trust certificate for online gambling. This abbreviation stands for Central Disputes System, an external party in charge of mediating any possible conflicts independently.

8. Slots Empire – Best Casino Online for Fluid Design and Gameplay

Amazing design

245% first deposit bonus + 55 free spins

Bitcoin-friendly

Slots Empire is one of the youngest online casinos going. This platform was launched in 2019, and it’s more transparent and reliable than many more traditional options.

Additionally, along with the Curacao Gambling License, it’s also certified by eCOGRA, which is internationally recognized as a top independent auditing agency in online gambling.

This online casino is powered by Visionary iGaming and RTG. RTG has developed the 130 slot titles available on this platform, and we really liked their new casino games menu that helped us keep the gaming fresh.

Beyond this, something that really jumped off the page was their 24/7 Reload Bonus. The ability to get up to a 150% bonus for reloading at any time is a rarity in this business, even more so since the wagering requirements of 35x make it actually achievable.

9. Wild Casino – Best Payment Variety of any Online Casino Site

18 payment methods accepted

Great welcome bonus

350+ games from three major studios

A $5,000 welcome bonus with such a reasonable 35x wagering requirement isn’t something we see every day at online gambling sites, but this wild five-tier package is just the beginning.

In fact, the $9,000 crypto deposit bonus maximum takes it up a notch, especially since the first deposit in the package gets a 300% boost.

Wild Casino also has over $1,000,000 in tournament prizes monthly, so slot games, roulette, and blackjack players looking for a little something extra will find plenty to like here.

Again, it’s not a huge variety of games and we’d like to see more providers represented here, but it’s by no means the worst we’ve seen at online casinos.

There’s also considerable flexibility here in their payments. With 18 options including well-known digital coins.

10. Super Slots – Most Varied Game Catalog of all the Best Online Casinos

Great welcome package on the first 5 deposits

300+ real money games from leading providers

Good live casino

An online casino with “slots” in the name is expected to excel at this game, and Super Slots surely doesn’t disappoint. Here, you’ll find one of the best collections of over 250 slots including some stunning 3D titles.

Depositing with Bitcoin? It may not be as easy to earn off as Ignition’s but their 400% match up to $4000 is arguably the highest multiple matches online – just be prepared for a 48x fight to get it unlocked.

The live dealer games are powered by Fresh Deck Studios and Visionary iGaming. Games offered in this section include baccarat, blackjack, poker, and roulette. We found some nice variants like Early Payout Blackjack, the smallest house edge of any blackjack game online.

The platform runs smoothly for both mobile and desktop devices, and customer support is available through the usual around-the-clock live chat, phone number, and email.

Best Online Casinos – FAQs

Which Online Casino Games Payout the Most?

If you’re looking for, say, a higher payout online slot machine then you need to be checking for an RTP (Return to Player) percentage.

These numbers are assigned by slot machine providers (and verified by auditors) to tell the player exactly what percentage of the total money put in gets back to the player.

Consider an average RTP to be about 95% with great RTPs being around 98%.

What Does eCOGRA Mean for Online Casinos?

eCOGRA means eCommerce Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance. It’s a testing agency that was established in London in 2003 when online gambling started gaining momentum.

It has no ties to any casino site, so it’s a completely independent party. Currently, eCOGRA is one of the main testing labs for online gambling sites worldwide, and its certification means a lot for a casino’s reliability.

How Important Is Licensing for Online Casinos?

Licensing is another way to make sure casino sites are legit and safe. Otherwise, there’s no guarantee an online casino will fulfill its promises and won’t take advantage of players.

Without a valid license, top online casinos get pretty restricted. They won’t buy software from reputable developers who demand a license before making business on a new platform.

There’s also no way of guaranteeing the legitimacy of the online casino gambling payment methods on offer or even your privacy.

How Do Wagering Requirements Work at Online Casinos?

When an online casino offers a bonus, it isn’t giving free money away. Most bonuses come with wagering requirements attached. It means players must bet their bonuses quite a few times over. This requirement ranges between 35x and 50x for most platforms.

Let’s pretend you’re signing up to any of the online casinos that offer a 100% match bonus on your first deposit, and you deposit $10. If the wagering requirement in this casino is 35x you need to bet $350 before cashing out your winnings.

Do Online Real Money Casinos Offer Free Games?

Yes, but not all of them. Typically, free games are offered at online gambling sites to get new customers to try the platform without the risk and bother of creating a casino account.

Try hovering your mouse over the game you want to play and see if it offers the chance to play for free.

Failing this, if you’re just dying to try a specific game for free at gambling sites you can search out the title on Google and usually find free versions there.

How Can I Tell If an Online Casino Is Using a Trustworthy Software?

Joining new casino sites involves some legwork if you don’t want to have any nasty surprises. After checking for licensing, the next step is to check the software and the games providers. This information should be clearly displayed on the website, usually at the bottom.

Most trustworthy software providers have been around for years and won’t provide for unlicensed online casinos, so if you see a big name you’re likely looking at a trustworthy site.

What Are the Most Popular Online Casino Providers?

Most of the best online casinos use one of the following providers: Pragmatic Play (TopGame Technology), RealTime Gaming (RTG), WGS Technology (Vegas Technology), and Rival Gaming.

Global Gaming Labs and Evolution Gaming remain on the top of the live casino games market.

Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos?

Again, with so many amazing choices, it’s hard to find the top online casinos.

We ranked ours based on bonus ease, reliability, game variety, and customer service and found Red Dog Casino to take the top spot.

Their attractive online casino bonuses and promotions together with an exciting real money games library make it a great all-around online gambling site.

That said, we’re sure any of the top online casinos on our list will be a great choice depending on your personal needs – just remember to have fun responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: As a rule of thumb, we always emphasize the riskiness of gambling and why it should never be seen as an activity to solve your financial problems. The saying “the house always wins” isn’t just a catchphrase as it should help shape your wagering adventure.

Are you suffering from a gambling problem, or do you know someone that does? If so, it’s crucial to call the National Gambling Helpline without further ado at 1-800-522-4700 to seek help from one of the numerous advisors. Speaking to these professionals is instrumental in making gambling a safe venture for you and your loved one. You also have to be aware that gambling sites and other related products are for those aged 18 and above.

Several of the best online casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you might want to go through your jurisdiction’s local laws and rules to have an idea of online gambling’s legality.

Check out these free gambling addiction resources:

http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/

http://www.ncpgambling.org/