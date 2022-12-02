Best Real Money Online Slots: 17 Real Money Slots Sites with High RTP Games & Cool Visuals

With video game-like graphics and thrilling bonus rounds, playing real money online slots has a new meaning of fun.

However, with no shortage of online casinos providing real money slot games, it’s easy to get dealt a bad hand with subpar game variety, impossible bonuses, and even shady licensing.

That’s why we’re doing the dirty work for you. Our top experts picked Ignition Casino for its high ranking in quality online slot games, easy-earn bonus, and tempting progressive jackpot list — with Golden Buffalo as the most stand-out game.

That said, there’s more where that came from; let’s take a deeper look.

Best Real Money Online Slots

Pros:

Over 120 mainstream slot games

Dozens of online slots with massive progressive jackpots

Fantastic live dealer casino

Reputable online poker room

Generous welcome bonus combo for casino and poker

Relatively low rollover on bonuses

Cons:

No sports betting

Since 2016, Ignition has been one of the most popular casino sites to play online slots for real money. In addition to their popular selection of top online slots, this robust casino provides live dealers, a poker room, and a generous welcome package to get you started.

Slot Games: 5/5

Their prime real money online slots selection includes classic slots and modern five-reel video slot games, with dozens of progressive jackpots.

Some online casinos offer hundreds of real money slot games, though many of the titles are often generic, or unbranded. While some players simply want a large selection of slot games, many gamblers prefer playing just the popular ones.

Ignition’s real money slots, totaling over 120, primarily consist of ultra popular branded titles, including their selection of progressives.

Their popular progressive titles include “A Night with Cleo,” “Dragon’s Siege,” and “Fruit Frenzy.”

This is one of the best real money online casinos for progressives not only because of their popular selections, but they have dozens of online slots with lucrative jackpots and several worth six-figures.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

When making a first deposit using crypto, players receive a 150% match up to $1,500 each for their poker room and casino, for a combined total of up to $3,000.

On the fiat side, players can claim a 100% bonus for up to $2,000 split between their poker room and casino.

What we really like about the bonus here is that the 25x playthrough requirement is one of the lowest of all the top real money online slots sites.

Casino Games: 4.4/5

Like all legitimate online casinos, Ignition offers the three standard types of table games: blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. This online slots casino also offers unique titles like Andar Bahar, Pai Gow Poker, and Teen Patti, among other table games.

If you are in the mood to play real money table games with other online players and real-life dealers, they offer a stunning number of live dealer options, totalling over 30.

This is also one of the few online casinos to offer virtual sports, where players can bet on mock horse races, a lottery-like color game, and other exciting activities.

Ignition is also renowned for their live poker room, where players compete in game varieties of Texas Hold’em, Omaha Hi-Lo, and Omah Hold’em.

Their lucrative poker tournaments include their “Monthly Milly,” where card players compete every month to win a chunk of a prize pool worth a stunning one-million dollars.

Banking: 4.8/5

This online gambling platform offers nearly every major credit card for deposit methods, as well as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several other crypto options.

For withdrawals, players can choose bank wire transfer, check via mail, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. And when Bitcoin is used, payouts are delivered in less than 24 hours.

Pros:

9 convenient banking options and lightning fast payouts

Diverse selection of software providers for online slots

Over three dozen online slot machines with progressives

Excellent Bitcoin bonus welcome promotion

Cons:

Smaller number of live dealer games than other online casinos

No sports betting options

This sleek online slots casino provides many offerings for gamers, including two different bonus options for welcome offers and a pristine collection of online slots.

Gamblers love to play online slots here for a chance to win real money not only because of their great selection of high-quality slot titles, but they can collect their winnings very swiftly.

Slot Games: 5/5

The immaculate online slot machines at Cafe Casino are powered by cutting edge software providers, such as RealTime Gaming, Rival and Genesis Gaming.

Similar to Ignition, gamblers like to play slots at this online casino because their 100-plus slot games are only top quality titles, consisting primarily of video slots.

Their large selection of progressive slots include “Birds of Fury,” “Cyberpunk City,” and a very popular slot machine that often has a jackpot well into the six figures, “Shopping Spree.”

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Unlike other best online casinos, at Cafe Casino new players are given the choice of two bonuses for a welcome offer.

Deposits made via Bitcoin receive an impressive 350% match for up to $2,500, and first-time deposits using their fiat methods get a 250% match for up to $1,500.

No promo codes are needed, just select the offer in the cashier. The rollover bonus here needs to be played through 40 times before it can be cashed out, which is industry average.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

The unique table games at this online casino include Roll the Dice, Lucky Wheel, and four different poker tables with jackpots.

There is a modest amount of live dealer games to choose from, covering blackjack, Super6 (no-commission baccarat), and American and European Roulette.

Their specialty games include bingo, keno with a multiplier up to a whopping 50x, and a very popular arcade-esque game, “Thundercrash,” where players can win an online slots payout up to $100,000.

Banking: 4.6/5

The deposit options at this online casino consists of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, select Visa gift cards, and most major credit cards.

Withdrawal methods include Bitcoin, Bitcoin SV, Ethereum, and bank wire transfer, among a couple of other options.

This is one of the best online casino sites for payouts because when players choose crypto winnings are delivered within an hour, a much faster time than most other online casinos.

That said, if you’re rolling with fiat here you’re looking at 48 hours or more.

Pros:

Multi-deposit bonus with a stunning value of up to $6,000

A wide variety of banking options, including over a dozen cryptocurrencies

Over 300 total games, including unique specialty titles

Two live casinos with 20 total games

Cons:

Smaller number of progressive jackpots

Processing fees for some deposits and withdrawals

Making its debut in 2020, this is one of the newest online casinos on the market, and it is another trusted online casino of Eddie Robbins III. They offer a large selection of games, and you can start playing online slots for real money with a generous welcome offer.

Slot Games: 4.5/5

This casino destination has over 250 real money slots, many of which are mainstream high-quality video slots.

They offer a smaller number of progressive jackpot slots than many other online casinos, and they do not have a section dedicated to jackpots, so players have to do some scrolling to find them.

Popular real money slots include “Take the Bank,” “Wild Cherry Blast,” and “Reels of Wealth.”

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

When you make your first-ever deposit with any cryptocurrency, use code CRYPTO400 for a 400% match for up to $4,000. This is the largest single match going, even if the playthrough is a bit heavy at 48x.

Alternatively, deposit using any method with code SS250 for a 250% bonus for up to $1,000 on your first-ever deposit.

Then use code SS100 on your next five deposits for a 100% match for up to $1,000 on each installment for a total bonus value of up to $6,000, which is a great way to start playing real money slot machines!

Casino Games: 5/5

This online slots site also offers an impressive 41 different table games. Niche titles include American Roulette Double Ball, 6UP Pocket Poker, craps, and Casino War.

With well over a dozen titles, Super Slots provides more specialty games than most other online casinos, including unique options like “Spin to Win,” scratchcards, and a keno game with a progressive jackpot, to name a few.

You will also find 20 live dealers here, divided between their Red and Black casinos, with variants of baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

Banking: 4/5

The number of banking options available well exceeds 20. Deposit options include all major credit cards, bank wire transfer, money order, and over 12 crypto options, including Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Dogecoin.

However, most methods outside of crypto garner high processing fees for both deposits and payouts alike. Expect a pesky 7.5% processing fee for using credit and debit cards.

Withdrawal options consist of bank wire transfer, check by mail, person to person, and six crypto options, such as Ethereum and Bitcoin.

Expect 48 hours for crypto withdrawals. For fiat, since you’ll have to use money order, checks, or bank wires expect 10-15 business days – for this reason we recommend crypto.

Pros:

Over 400 real money casino games

Nearly 300 real money online slots

Over 20 live dealers in 26 different languages

Bigger than average welcome bonus

Over two dozen banking options

Cons:

No offerings for sports betting

Small number of progressive jackpot slots

This fun casino has a theme of a wild safari, and they are most known for their overall range of games, and for providing new players with a very lucrative welcome package – that could top you up as much as $9,000.

Slot Games: 4/5

This is an excellent online casino to play real money slots if you are wanting a large number of titles to choose from.

If you want a large selection of branded online slots, Wild Casino only offers a handful of these, so you may prefer one of the other online slots sites listed above.

They do not offer a great amount of progressive jackpot slots, though you will find a couple titles with massive jackpots, like “Faerie Spells,” which often clocks in at half a million dollars.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

Their welcome deposit bonus packages are where this online casino really shines, offering two options to choose from:

Players depositing with cryptocurrency can use the code CRYPTO300 for a 300% match for up to $3,000. Furthermore, with the code CRYPTO150 you’ll get a 150% match up to $1,500 on the next four deposits – for a total value of up to $9,000!

Alternatively, when depositing with fiat use the code WILD250 for a 250% match up to $1,000, while the code WILD100 triggers a 100% match for up to $1,000 on the next four installments – for a total value of up to $5,000.

In terms of sheer bonus money size, this is the top of the industry.

Casino Games: 4.5/5

This casino offers over four dozen real money table games, including unique poker options, like Triple Edge and Big Rollover Poker Hold’em. They also provide rare selections, such as Jackpot Derby, multi-hand Casino War, and Andar Bahar.

Their nearly two dozen real money specialty games include 14 scratchcards, a progressive keno game, and the retro arcade hit, “Space Invasion.”

Their live casino consists of 20 dealers, covering 26 different languages. Here, players can enjoy variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat.

Banking: 4.3/5

Players have 25 options to choose from for depositing funds into their account, a much larger selection than most other online casinos.

Deposit methods include bank wire transfer, all major credit cards, and cashier’s checks. On the crypto side there’s Bitcoin, USD Coin, Chainlink, ApeCoin, Cardano, Solana, Shiba and more.

A small downside is that payouts are only processed Monday through Friday, and there are some high processing fees for deposits and withdrawals for methods other than crypto.

Pros:

Over an incredible 3,500 total games

A whopping 2,000+ online slots

Large list of provably fair blockchain checked games

Slots Wars tournaments with large prize pools

Unique promos like Tesla giveaways

Cons:

No sports betting

Some live games are geo-restricted

With a massive amount of online slot games provided, this award-winning Bitcoin casino is a very popular destination to play online slots for real money among crypto gamblers.

To be clear, unlike all the other casinos rated in our top 5, in some jurisdictions this brand is strictly a crypto casino that specializes in Bitcoin games.

Slot Games: 5/5

With over 2,000 real money slots to choose from, provided by over a dozen software providers, including hundreds of branded video slots and exclusive titles, this is the Shangri-La for slot players.

They provide dozens upon dozens of progressive jackpots, which conveniently have their own tab in the gaming menu. This Bitcoin casino also has a section for online slots that have been running either cold or hot, so players can strategize accordingly.

Because of all these attributes, many Bitcoin gamblers consider them to be the best real money slots site.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

You will be hard-pressed to find a better welcome package at any other Bitcoin casino, including a no deposit bonus for free spins! Though their multi-deposit bonus is the most valuable promotion they offer:

New players on their first deposit can claim a 100% match bonus for up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. Over your next three deposits you’ll get additional matches which could bring you all the way up to 5 BTC.

If you prefer a no deposit option instead, new players can get 20 free spins. No bonus codes are necessary for these welcome offers, just select the promotion that interests you while signing up. Both promo offers carry a 40x rollover.

Casino Games: 4.3/5

If you are into a sheer number of games, then you will likely enjoy this massive casino. Though they do have some issues, like a lack of specialty games and some areas could be better organized.

However, the positives of the games they offer certainly outweigh the minimal negatives. They have over 40 real money table games, with unique titles including Sic Bo, Pontoon, and a game you will not find at a standard online casino, BTC Jackpot Roulette.

There’s also a massive live casino that guarantees that you will almost always have a seat, and they even offer real money game shows, like “Deal or No Deal.”

Banking: 4.1/5

The banking options for playing real money slots online at Bitstarz are decidedly crypto-focused.

In most jurisdictions you’ll have to choose between Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Tether. The fiat options in some countries include Visa, Interac, and ecoPayz.

A shining positive for this online casino in this category is that when you choose crypto as your payout method, your winnings are delivered in less than 8 minutes.

Best Real Money Slots Games – Runners-Up

How We Selected the Best Online Slots Sites for Real Money

Banking:

We took into consideration the amount of banking options an online casino offers. However, if a casino provides a ton of banking methods but has high fees, then they may not have received as many points as a casino with little to no fees and less banking methods.

Slot Games:

The number of real money slots offered garnered high points, and a selection of high-quality branded slots received even higher marks. We also scrolled through online slot game menus to see who’s stocking the shelves with more new games.

Welcome Bonus:

For our best online slot sites, we evaluated the value of the welcome promotion(s), and also if they were for multiple deposits or just a one-time deal.

Casino Games:

We examined not only the number of real money games offered, but also the varieties available and any rare games provided for unique fun not seen at other casinos.

Guide to Playing Real Money Online Slots

Are Real Money Online Slots Rigged?

When you want to play online slots for real money, wondering if a casino is legit is a normal — and smart — concern to have.

Your safety is our first and foremost priority, so every brand we listed in this article, including the runners-up, are licensed and audited by third parties for fairness, making them the best online casinos for slots.

How Do Progressive Jackpot Slots Differ from Other Real Money Slots?

A regular jackpot, for any casino game, is where you hit the grand prize, or winning pot, which is either a set amount of money or for a multiplier (like 2000x your bet).

Progressives work differently in that with every non-winning spin or play, the pot increases until it is won. Usually, several games share the same progressive pool, which increases the pot even faster.

Once a gambler has won the jackpot, the prize is reset to a predetermined amount, and then the process starts over. Remember to always play responsibly, because sometimes playing slots just for a jackpot becomes expensive.

Is Creating an Account at Real Money Slot Sites a Long Process?

Signing up to an online casino can be tedious. However, we go through the steps of creating an account below to help you expedite the process, so you will be able to play slots for real money in no time.

Can I Play Free Online Slots and Win Real Money?

Most online casinos allow you to play free games in their casino, including free slots, but you may have to be logged out to do so. Of course, when playing free slots and games at an online casino, it is just for fun, meaning you will not be able to win real money.

This is a good way to test out a game to see if it is your style before making any real bets.

What are Provably Fair Real Money Slots?

All the casinos we have listed are trusted brands that provide fair gaming, and almost all legit casinos have a section dedicated to their fairness policy. Bitcoin casinos, however, have an entirely different method of proving fairness.

Provably fair Bitcoin games are ones that use innovative blockchain technology that ensures a casino is not cheating.

This technology was created by the Bitcoin gambling community, so it is Bitcoin specific, and it uses cryptography to make sure the games are random.

Can I Play Real Money Slot Machines on Mobile?

Yes, all the real money slots casinos we listed have optimized their casino for mobile use across all platforms of Android and iOS devices, making it a breeze to play slots online.

How do I Know Which of the Real Money Online Slots Sites is Best for Me?

We rated Ignition as our top casino to play slots for real money because of the high marks they received in each category we rated. However, a different casino brand may be best for you based on specific desires.

Let’s take a quick look at what each of our best online casinos offer.

Comparison of the Top 5 Real Money Slot Apps

Here is a quick recap of the best real money online slots casinos we covered and what each one has to offer.

Ignition: They ranked as the best online casino overall and are known for high-quality real money slots, excellent casino game variety, and their renowned poker room. When signing up, new players get a 150% match bonus up to $3,000 split between their casino and poker room.

Cafe Casino: This online slot site is known for super fast withdrawals, dozens of progressive jackpots, and an excellent Bitcoin bonus for new users. Make your first-ever deposit with Bitcoin and get a 350% match for up to $2,500.

Super Slots: Known for an excellent assortment of casino games, 20 live dealer tables, and a large amount of banking methods. To play slots online here with a boost, use code CRYTPO400 for a 400% match for up to $4,000. Fiat players can get 250% up to $1000 with code SS250.

Wild Casino: This online slot site hosts over 400 games, including 300 slots, and over 20 live dealer games in 26 different languages. Code CRYPTO300 triggers a 300% bonus for up to $3,000 on your first-ever deposit.

BitStarz: Known for being one of the best Bitcoin casino sites. They offer over 2,000 slot machine titles, including exclusive games, making it a unique platform for playing slots. New customers can choose a 100% match bonus for up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins.

How to Sign Up & Play Online Slots for Real Money

Because Ignition ranked as our top online casino for playing slot machine games, we are going to take you through the process of creating an account with them.

If you’ll be playing slots elsewhere, other casinos have similar processes

Step One: Head to Ignition Casino

Click the orange “Join” button at the top of the page .

Fill out your information in the box accurately.

Step Two: Check Your Email

Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your address, and check your spam folder if you have not received it within a few minutes.

Step Three: Get Your Welcome Offer & Fund Your Account

Once your email is verified, if you want a bonus, you can choose the welcome offer from their selection menu at the cashier before choosing your deposit method.

You are now ready to play real money slot games at Ignition.

Still Looking for the Best Online Slots to Play for Real Money?

We hope our in-depth coverage of the top online slots provided you with plenty of information to decide which online casino is best for you.

Our top recommendation is Ignition, but regardless of the online casino you choose for playing online slots, you can now bet real money on slot machines with peace of mind knowing we only listed trusted, secure brands.

Whichever real money slots site you ultimately go with, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

