9 Flooring Materials Widely Used in the UK

Whether you’re a customer looking for information or an entrepreneur planning to enter the market, familiarising with the most used flooring materials is very important. For customers, you can find out what are the different options for your flooring needs. As for those who want to start a business, knowing what materials are on-demand is crucial in shaping your business. So, here are the most common flooring materials used in the UK.

Composite Decking that looks like real wood

Composite Decking that looks like real wood, you can benefit from the natural-looking wood aesthetics without the trouble of maintaining it. Plus, it is better for the environment.

Composite decking materials are more environmentally friendly than using natural wooden planks as they use less wood. These decking materials are a combination of recycled wood and plastic fibres or similar materials. For some years now, composite decking is a top choice for those who want a better outdoor flooring choice.

Using this type of material presents advantages over using natural wood decking. They are easier to maintain, lightweight, and come in different shades and colours. These materials are also weather and stain-resistant. Unlike genuine wooden planks, the best composite decking boards won’t rot and won’t produce splinters. They can last up to 30 years when maintained properly. They are slightly more expensive than wood decking, but they are worth it in the long run.

2. Porcelain and Ceramic Tile

Porcelain and ceramic tiles are another popular go-to flooring materials commonly used in interior design. Porcelain and ceramic are often considered interchangeable. But in reality, these two have slight differences.

The two tiles fall under the broad category of ceramic. Porcelain tiles are more the expensive option due to the difficulty of and are harder to cut. The authenticity of the tiles can be tested through a water-absorption test. The test is done by weighing a tile and submerging and boiling it in water for 5 hours.

Porcelain tiles also have roughly 0.5% of water absorption. A tile is considered porcelain if the tile weighed at most 0.5% more after boiling it and letting it sit on the water. If the water content exceeded 0.5%, it is considered as ceramic.

Although some might claim that ceramics can be used in outdoor settings, they are still best used indoors as they are more susceptible to damage than other flooring options.

3. Artificial Grass

Artificial grass is a popular alternative for real grass, used in lawns, gardens, and patios. There are many reasons why people use artificial grass. Maintaining a real grass lawn is hard work. All that dirt and landscaping takes time.

With fake turf, you can enjoy the feeling of grass on your feet without the mess. Artificial grass comes in different shades and design. They are also fairly easy to install. They are also family and pet safe. Synthetic grass also requires little to no maintenance and can last up to 20 years. Due to its practicality, the artificial grass selling business saw a huge rise in popularity. However, artificial grass tiles are naturally hot.

4. Artificial Grass Deck Tiles

These artificial grass deck tiles are synthetic grass mats cut into different sizes. They are most often used in indoor settings, where large rolls of artificial grass won’t fit. They offer the same benefit as artificial grass, slip-resistant, low maintenance, and long lasting. However, artificial grass deck tiles have one more advantage. These tiles can be easily stored, moved, and installed. They are ideal in small projects. Aside from being hot, artificial grass deck tiles are also less durable and may be damaged at the seams.

5. Outdoor Carpet

A popular alternative to real grass and synthetic grass is by using outdoor carpets. If the artificial grass tiles bring a sensation of being outdoors, the outdoor carpets give a more smooth and comfortable environment.

These carpets can be used in patios, lawns, and rooftops. They come in different vibrant colours and styles. Like artificial grass mats, they are easily installed and maintained. Outdoor carpets are cheaper than artificial grass and also come in tile form.

6. Plastic Deck and Patio Tiles

Plastic flooring is another popular and versatile option for outdoor flooring. They are best used in decks and patios. Harder plastic tiles are best suited for places that will take heavy loads, like the garage. Softer varieties can be used in patios and recreational areas. There are also waterproof and mould-resistant plastic tiles. They might not be as comfortable as the previous flooring options but they are still a leading option for deck and patio flooring.

7. Rubber Flooring

Another popular option for flooring is rubber. Rubber is commonly used in indoor and outdoor athletic and recreational areas. Rubber floors are often vibrant in colour. They are also slip-free and shockproof. Rubber flooring is resilient and will last a long time with very little maintenance. Gyms and kids’ playgrounds use rubber flooring.

There are many types of rubber flooring. Rubber flooring often comes in tile form or sheet form. There are also synthetic and natural rubbers. Natural rubbers are durable and easy to maintain. However, they might give off a rubber smell. As for synthetic rubbers, they are more durable than the natural ones. The only problem is that chemicals used in making the flooring can rub off. Rubber floors also come in different textures and styles.

8. Court Flooring

A special type of rubber flooring, court floors are used in outdoor sports courts, such as basketball courts and tennis courts. They are often more durable than regular rubber flooring. They are also made specifically to withstand harsh outdoor weather and UV rays. This means that they can retain their colour for a long time. Installing them is also easy. However, unlike rubber floorings, court floorings can absorb less shock.

9. Rooftop Flooring

Rooftops are susceptible to harsh weather. Excessive exposure to UV rays is also a cause for concern. Another concern is the pooling of water when it rains. This can cause substantial damage to the rooftop and the furniture. Because of this, ordinary roofing materials are not suited for rooftops. Instead, specially-crafted roofing flooring is necessary.

The materials used in rooftop flooring are UV-resistant and weatherproof. This means it can withstand constant UV rays without deteriorating in quality. This is why most rooftop flooring materials stay colourful and vibrant. As for the pooling problem, special rooftop floorings are designed to drain water.

