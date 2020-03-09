Fintech startup Karbon Card secured $2M from angel investors

Karbon Card, which is a financial technology startup, has now secured a seed funding round of $2 million led by the angles of China and India. Some of the angel investors include the Kunal Shah, Amrish Rau, Jitendra Gupta, and others.

The funding will now be going to be used for product development, operations, and market operations. The fintech startup was founded at the end of 2019 and issues Karbon Card, a corporate card to startups.

Speaking of the fundraise Pei-fu Hsieh, Co-Founder and CEO of Karbon Card said in a press statement,

“Building a startup and pursuing your passion can be quite challenging. Along the journey, many founders wish the banks could be more appreciative and supportive of the startup’s ambitions. Unfortunately, the banks’ position to protect their customers’ savings at all cost make their requirements and policies rigid and unfriendly to startups.”

“We will strive to improve your cashflow with credit, help you to spend wiser and manage better through our suite of products. Let us worry about these issues while you focus on changing the world,” Peter added.

