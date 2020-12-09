A Complete Guide on Cannabis Drug

Cannabis is also known as marijuana, weed, and by many other names. It contains a chemical compound THC that is responsible for most of the effects of this drug. If they are take in small quantity, and then they will not have any negative impact. These drugs can be taken in various forms:

They are available in the form of capsules; people who can easily take the capsules prefer this as the mode of taking the drug.

Cannabis tea is also made; this contains a small amount of THC. This tea is made by adding a small amount of milk in hot water with a small amount of cannabis.

Even this dug can be added to edibles; this is the most comfortable and convenient mode of taking these drugs. In India, mostly these are added into a beverage that is called bhang that is usually used during the festival of Holi

If we intake these in the vaporized form, they also affect your body a lot as they are strong in this form.

They are even used in the form of smoking.

For how long does cannabis work?

It depends on the form in which you have taken cannabis that will determine how long it will work. Its effect can be seen even within a few minutes, or even it might take hours to show its effects. If the amount of THC is less, then it takes 10 to 20 minutes to start the effect, and the effect lasts for two to here hours.

Generally, if you take it in an edible form, its effect lasts for 10 to 12 hours as it contains a higher amount of THC. And it takes more time in the case of edibles because first, our body completes the digestion system, then only its effect is seen.

Dosage of this drug?

If these drugs are taken within a specific limit, then these drugs do not have a negative impact on the body. Usually, it should be kept away from children’s reach as it can harm them; it is even advisable for adults to take it only if the doctors have prescribed it. The doses that have been considered accurate by the medical are:

If you take in the form of capsules, you can take one to five capsules containing 2.5 mg of THC. You can take this dose twice daily and for 12 weeks.

If you take this in the form of mouth spray, then you can take it dose daily for upto two years.

In case you inhale this in the form of smoking, you can take it one to three times per day for upto two weeks.

The people who are taking this drug first time can initiate by taking a small dose so that they can analyze its effect on their body. It is even advisable to take a dose of this when you are about to sleep; if you sleep after taking them, you will feel relaxed.

Benefits of using cannibal drug?

If they are consumed in adequate quantity, then they in one or the other way are helpful for the body. They are a good stress reliever. Even they help a person to fight with many deadly diseases like cancer. This drug also helps to get relief from severe pain. There are also other benefits of these drugs. They are as follows:

It helps to fight cancer:

After a complete medical study, it can be concluded that these drugs help fight a deadly disease that is cancer. This drug contains THC that is used to eliminate cancer cells. It isn’t very good in taste, so you should prefer taking this by adding it to any of the food items.

Helps in reduction of nerves pain:

Cannabis helps in reducing nerve pain. They help in reducing the pain for a short period of time, approximately 2 hours.

Bodybuilding purpose:

Bodybuilding is the most common practice these days. People are very much interested in making their bodies. Even some of the people take cannabis for their bodybuilding. They either take this in the form of an injection or take it in the form of capsules.

This helps them in building their body at a higher rate. These types of drugs are usually not available in the normal market without the prescription of the doctor.

Helps in reducing anxiety and depression:

These drugs also work as a medicine for reducing a person’s anxiety and depression. They feel relaxed for some period of time. Depression is h mental problem that is caused due to regular stress. Even alcohol also reduces stress, but cannabis is a better option than alcohol as if it is taken in small quantity, it will not have a negative impact on the body.

Helps in treating Glaucoma:

Glaucoma is a disease related to the eyes. This disease causes high pressure on the eyeball that can cause blindness in the near future. Cannabis is a drug that reduces eye pressure. As a result, there are fewer chances of vision loss.

Relieve Arthritis pain:

Arthritis is a disease related to bones that causes severe pain in the joints of the legs. Consumption of cannabis in a required quantity will help in reducing the pain and also control your disease.

Wind up:

Though cannabis has many negative impacts, it also has some positive impacts. It helps a person to deal with many serious problems. The only thing is that you have the doctor’s prescription to give you an idea of how much you have to take medicine and when.

