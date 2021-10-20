A fully Solar powered campervan travels 2,000 kilometers without recharge

The campervan named “Stella Vita” has traveled almost 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles) without the need to charge or plugin throughout its journey. This initiative was taken by 22 students from the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands who created the van. The driver of the trip is Tijn Ter Horst, a 21-year old, member of Solar Team Eindhoven 2021. The Solar Team Eindhoven was the source of funding from sponsors for making the vehicle.

Tijn Ter Horst said, “The main goal is to really inspire people and the market and society to accelerate the transition towards a more sustainable future. What we’re trying to do is to show people and show companies what’s already possible.”

The campervan Stella Vita has a whole setup consisting of a shower, sink, toilet, sofa, bed, kitchen area, and many more. A person can easily cook and have breakfast inside the vehicle. Including watching television, the setup is all powered by solar power. The vehicle is designed such that it can only be powered by the sun alone, it doesn’t have other options like plug-in or fuel.

The story behind the making

The team has been working on the vehicle since last September and it took them two months to come up with this idea. Then from November 2020 to March 2021, the campervan was being designed and made. They were working on many aspects like the aerodynamics weight of the vehicle and also the overall looks.

Eventually, by July the vehicle was finished, and the vehicle received the public license to drive on public roads. It was after the vehicle was tested on roads. In September the vehicle’s remarkable journey began when it started to travel all over Europe. Stella Vita started at Eindhoven and ended the journey at Tarifa, the Southernmost tip of Spain. On October 15th the campervan set its own record by traveling 3,000 kilometers. In the initial stage, the van had some technical issues, after which it traveled 2,000 kilometers successfully.

Horst said, “It’s a very particular looking car so when you’re driving through, for example, Paris or another city, all the people are there waving, taking photos. It’s great to see what we achieved in one year and we’re really looking forward to inspiring even more people.”

The vehicle and the team working on the vehicle did an incredible job as they inspire various people who came across during their journey. Typically the vehicle can travel for 600 kilometers with a 60kWh battery. Which would be essential during rainy or cloudy days for the traveler to continue their journey. On a sunny day, the range increases to 81 miles. The vehicle was running at a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour.