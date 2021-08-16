A rumored Alan Wake 2 game has gone into “Full Production”

A new Remedy AAA project by Epic Games, rumored to be called Alan Wake 2, has gone into full production. Several projects, including the above game in the Remedy Connected Universe: Official Control, a sequel, a smaller multiplayer spin-off, and an unannounced title, are planned. In a recent investor talk, the studio confirmed that the game has entered “full production.”.

Remedy and 505 Games both want to release big-budget titles in the control universe. Studio remedy is currently working on 5 major projects, including a couple of Epic Games-funded projects which are believed to be Alan Wake titles, as well as a new big-budget Control game. However, we do know from earlier reports this year that Remedy was working on two titles with the full support of Epic Games.

It is also working on projects such as Vanguard, a free co-op game, and an unnamed single-player title supported by developer Smilegate and its competition shooters CrossfireX and CrossfireHD. Although the project sounds like too much to take on at once. Although the project may seem too much to take on at once, Control’s successes have enabled the company to expand its team to 293 members.

As already mentioned, Remedy is progressing with its work on a co-op game for 4 players in the control universe. In a further control message, the studio announced that although the game is a AAA project with over 10 million players so far, it is evolving into a future big-budget control game that is still in its early conception phase. This presentation was not only good news for fans who have been waiting for Remedy to unveil a sequel to the game.

Updates on the development of other projects and rumors state that Alan Wake 2 is now in full production. Remedy has not confirmed that it is working on a sequel to the 2010 action-adventure title, but at least a recent document from the studio confirms that the game will be the studio “next project into a crucial development phase.

While 505 Games and Remedy are still working on their future projects, a recent investor report revealed some interesting details about a possible Alan Wake 2. Now, in a recent investor report, 505 Games and Remedy have highlighted the success of the last two fiscal policies and outlined their plans for the future. In its annual report, the company noted that it has internal controls over the work of developers on other games, including a new and exciting early-stage project.

The remedy worked on the concept and made it available to several publishers, including Microsoft, publisher of the first game. The sequel was prototyped sometime in the last decade, but never saw the light of day. Although there was never a proper sequel, it was rumored from the beginning that it would be a game. During the development of the game, Microsoft wanted to add Xbox Kinect elements to Remedy. Given the way DLC ended for steering, it seems likely that both Remedy and Steering will end up in an appropriate sequel.

Epic, for example, funds 100% of the development costs of Remedy as a new game. A new infrastructure allows the simultaneous development of several games. Epic projects, for example, are in full production, while Condor manages the continuation phase of development.

In order to develop the game, Remedy scientists and lecturers at CERN consulted who taught them how to write the plot so that it corresponds with current theoretical physics. Remedy chose an interactive story because Microsoft, the publisher of the first game, wanted to work on new intellectual property and felt that Remedy did not form Alan Wake to serve this idea. Microsoft accepted the demo, described it as a guided experience, and went ahead with Remedy’s full production contract for Game of Thrones.

Reports about Alan Wake 2, which is to be developed by a newly controlled studio called Remedy Entertainment, circulated back in April when reporter Jeff Grubb told viewers that he had heard that the studio would produce the game for Epic Games, which is the publisher of the projects. Given that the production can take years, we are unlikely to see footage anytime soon, but it is good news for Alan Wake fans who have been waiting for a sequel for more than a decade. Fans will rejoice that Alan Wake will be an enduring epic-exclusive game, but it is not yet clear what will happen when one of the great Remedy games comes out.

The game landscape has changed in recent years a lot, and while a project of this caliber has potential we will have to wait to see if these rumors are true or just hearing lies. Production could start right now, and a launch in 2023 seems possible at the earliest. Production has already started on the market, but the launch does not seem feasible at all, so 2023 is probably too early.