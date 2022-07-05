A torrent of hilarious memes descend on Twitter as Instagram goes down

Once again it is the same down and up equation. Instagram is down and as usual memes are up on Twitter. After all, it has become an age-old tradition now to unleash all the meme-making prowess on Twitter as soon as Instagram starts acting up. Seems like Twitter is in for a downpour of memes and we are not complaining. Because as nobody probably said, you can never have too much of memes. Let us take a look at the chain reaction of memes on Twitter.

Memes All The Way

Well, Instagram does have a knack for pulling the users’ legs.

Me to Instagram after refreshing my phone 3 times and reinstalling Instagram 2 times.#instadown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/SIiZ2EsgBB — Sarah (@sarahzafarrr) July 5, 2022

At this rate, the poor internet will go insane. The level of misunderstanding!

when you come to Twitter just to realize that instagram is down and not your internet that sucks — Leggendariio (@Leggendariio) July 5, 2022

Existential crisis at its finest

Me waiting for the instagram dm’s to work again to see the 0 dms I have #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ug9k1FroWJ — Alex  (@alexculee) July 5, 2022

Well, you can’t break the tradition now, can you?

#Instagramdown People coming to twitter in order to

see what happen to Instagram pic.twitter.com/whRGiSSkEm — Hemanta Bhandari (@hemantasha) July 5, 2022

And you repeat the same the next time

Me apologizing to my internet after blaming it for insta being down:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/JTV3vNyHFB — 🙁 (@luvtosuffer) June 29, 2022

Instagram needs a break too after all.

instagram shutting down while i’m in the Middle of a groundbreaking argument,??? pic.twitter.com/WMvQDBLRfj — Rats❤️ love Them (@i______must_die) July 5, 2022

The moment of terror I tell you!

Me trying to log in on Instagram to watch my dms #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/5uobtYhOhk — Alex  (@alexculee) July 5, 2022

Time for some scatter focus.

Everyone waiting for them to fix Instagram once again #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/LnQt9J8SXe — 🧈Lavey⁷ (@BFan93) July 5, 2022

Or maybe you need it always? Well, just saying.

instagram is always down when i need it the most #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/bHsSgpFV51 — laura 🪩 (@kemeklxte) July 5, 2022

Every single time.

me refreshing my instagram feed for the 73th time only to realize #instagramdown again pic.twitter.com/rqR32piYDl — Mly Ismail 🇲🇦🥊 (@mlyismail_) July 5, 2022

Twitter is like the Oogway of internet users.

People coming to Twitter to check whether Instagram is down again #instagramdown

pic.twitter.com/E85OyKvnuD — Ron (@WillieDPOYszn) July 5, 2022

It’s all about the reassurance buddy.

Love how everyone runs to twitter when Instagram is down — Wolfgang master (@Casual_sophie) July 5, 2022

There is absolutely no question of who gets the last laugh.

Time for some self-exploration now.

me, who uses instagram as main texting app, when ig's down pic.twitter.com/BVRL7SU6sr — Ethan (@asaptier) July 5, 2022

Well well well…

My current situation because Instagram is down @instagram pic.twitter.com/bKXATGP2tR — Shiva Patel (@shivapate_06) July 5, 2022

Now that is what you call perfect timing

Just imagine how that guy is feeling whose crush finally accepted his proposal and Instagram got down😭#instagramdown #Instagram pic.twitter.com/GFVlGPBGKO — SHUBHAM MALIK (@malikthisside) July 5, 2022

But you must give it to Instagram for its ability to take us by absolute surprise despite going down a million times already.

Instagram needs a vacation too.

I understand the frustration.