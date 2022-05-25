A war and a financial crunch at the same time is like two demons to combat with no respite!

Crypto market crash’s adverse effects on mediocre investors.

Crypto market was the most sought out topic for discussions, debates and arguments in the month of May, thanks to the market crash on May 12 2022, which stimulated such a gigantic response from users and investors all around the world across various industries. The crypto market’s crash was due to the war between Ukraine and Russia which played a crucial role in bringing the crypto market down, was opinionated by some of the investors. Since, the market crash, few of the mediocre investors, who planned to save their life savings, education fees and other important funding activities in crypto have suffered a big blow and will take a lot of courage and heart to get up back from such a blow.

A case study of a Ukrainian that’s sorrowful at the very least!

We all know that, the war between Ukraine and Russia caused a lot of financial, emotional and physical stigma to residents across both the countries. One such resident from Kyiv, named Yuri Popovich, after experiencing the havoc in his country, decided to convert his life time savings into a stable coin called Terra. Since, the International Monetary Fund sounded an alarm in March about the hike in the prices of oil and food and such a hike would only prolong the inflation in the country, the earnings of the residents would turn into peanuts. To avoid such a situation many residents like Popovich turned their life savings into stable coins. Thinking that the crypto market is in a stratospheric ride, Popovich thought to store his income by converting his savings of $10,500 into Terra. But his expectations were short lived!

Terra’s disastrous collapse.

As the market crashed, all the cryptocurrencies around the world faced the blunt of it. But, the currency which faced the heat the most was stablecoin from Terra. Terra USD lost its peg to USD dollar and was reduced to nearly a zero. Loss of such a value only added more trauma to Popovich and his life. His savings were reduced to a meagre $500. He was shocked to say the least! He went on to exclaim that he stopped sleeping at night and had lost at least 9 pounds.

The effect of crypto market crash!

The market crash went on to disappear approximately $500 billion since Terra began to unravel early in May. Billionaires were also not spared from such an implosion. Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance – a cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted, that he is poor again. All the reactions from the investors, users from all income groups makes us believe that a market crash of this type is catastrophic for anyone and can only lead to depression, anxiety and pessimistic approach towards the market.