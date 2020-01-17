AADAR secured $250K led by Sprout Venture Partners

AADAR, which is a Mumbai based Ayurveda wellness and lifestyle consumer brand, has now secured $250000 in a seed funding round led by the LetsVenture and Sprout Venture Partners.

JITO Angel Network also participated in the funding round. The startup also counts the Syed Safawi among its early-stage investors.

Aadil Shah, CEO, and Founder of AADAR said,

“AADAR, as a brand aims to bring in high levels of transparency around its products to gain more and more consumer trust. Furthermore, we aim to remain direct-to-consumer and predominantly digital in our distribution strategy. We will use the fundraising to strengthen our footprint and product portfolio.”

Going ahead, the startup has plans to expand into the daily supplements, menstrual wellness, and sexual wellness as a focus area, among others.

Sahil Gupta from Sprout Venture Partners added,

“We have been actively looking at the Ayurveda space. AADAR has a selective portfolio of products with strong efficacy targeting the major lifestyle ailments that have seen a rise with changing lifestyles.”

