According to a correction notice, San Francisco ordered Twitter to label converted bedrooms as sleeping areas

According to a correction notice seen by Insider, the San Francisco branch of Twitter was immediately instructed to classify converted bedrooms as sleeping areas. The use of conference rooms as beds in Twitter’s headquarters at 1355 Market Street in San Francisco led to a Monday correction notice being sent to the building contractor by the city’s Department of Building Inspection.

As per the notification, the facility managers said that during an inquiry, it was observed that some of the conference rooms were being used as employee sleeping or rest areas. Beds were present in these rooms.” “Please obtain a revision to properly label these rooms for the use as intended today or restore rooms to original use within 15 days,” the notice said.

The San Francisco Chronicle was informed by Dan Sider, the chief of staff for the San Francisco Planning Department, that the Twitter building complied with standard office requirements and didn’t appear to be “radically different” from other workplaces. He continued by saying that modern offices frequently have sleeping pods and relaxation facilities.

Elon Musk often slept in the office of Twitter after taking over the firm

However, Sider told the Chronicle that it was crucial to determine whether the beds were being used for full-time residency or just for naps because residential structures are charged differently. Elon Musk purchased Twitter in late October. When Insider contacted Twitter for comment outside of regular US business hours, it didn’t react right away.

According to Forbes, employees of Twitter discovered beds, mattresses, drapes, bedside tables, and lamps in a few conference rooms in December. Inside Twitter’s headquarters, photos taken by BBC News reporter James Clayton revealed sofas that had been transformed into beds, along with a closet and a washing machine.

In December, the director of communications for the Building Inspection Department, Patrick Hannan, told Insider that the department was looking into claims that Twitter’s headquarters had turned some office spaces into sleeping places. In defence of the guestrooms, Musk stated in December that he was merely “providing beds for tired employees.”

After an employee posted a picture of his boss Esther Crawford, Twitter’s director of product management sleeping on the office floor, rumors about beds in the company’s offices began to circulate. According to a former Twitter employee who spoke to BBC News, Musk frequently slept in Twitter’s offices after taking over the company. Musk has previously discussed how he used to sleep on couches in Tesla factories or under his desk.