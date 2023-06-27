According to YouTube, What are the 3 most effective ways to earn money using ChatGPT?

ChatGPT, powered by OpenAI’s advanced language model, is a powerful tool that can not only enhance communication but also be leveraged to generate income. In this report, we will explore three effective ways to monetize ChatGPT and tap into its potential as a valuable asset for financial gain. These methods capitalize on ChatGPT’s capabilities to provide personalized services, and assist in various professional domains. By utilizing these approaches, individuals can unlock opportunities to earn money while harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. To gain insights into the various methods of making money with ChatGPT. Below, we explore three distinct YouTube tutorials on this subject, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

1. Unleashing the Potential of Email Marketing Services

Video Title: “I Found the EASIEST Way to Make Money with ChatGPT”

In this tutorial, Gillian Perkins emphasizes leveraging ChatGPT to create compelling email marketing services. Fraga identifies the key steps outlined in the video:

a. Request ChatGPT to craft a concise, impactful email pitch for promoting email marketing services.

b. Utilize ChatGPT to generate three variations of the pitch to test performance and optimize effectiveness.

c. Direct ChatGPT to compile a list of local businesses across different categories, using Google to find suitable examples in your city.

d. Personally email 500 local businesses, tailoring the pitch to each recipient’s industry, business name, and recipient name. Rotate through the three templates to identify the most successful version.

e. Construct a set of industry-specific questions using ChatGPT and incorporate them into a Google form, which can be shared with interested clients.

f. For businesses showing potential, instruct ChatGPT to compose an email recommending a quote of around $100 per email, with a commitment of eight emails monthly.

g. Seek ChatGPT’s assistance in writing a contract aligned with the provided quote when closing the deal.

h. Employ ChatGPT to generate marketing emails for the acquired clients.

2. Publishing Illustrated Book Summaries on Medium

Video Title: “Easiest ChatGPT Side Hustle Nobody Talks About! (Make Money Online 2023)”

This tutorial presents a unique approach to monetizing ChatGPT through illustrated book summaries on Medium. The recommended steps are as follows:

a. Request ChatGPT to list the top 10 books in any desired category.

b. Check Audible.com for the availability of the listed books.

c. Select a favorite book and ask ChatGPT to generate a 2,000-word summary.

d. Identify a representative phrase in each paragraph of the summary for creating corresponding illustrations.

e. Utilize the text-to-image generative tool on kittl.com to generate the illustrations.

f. Create a new article on Medium.com titled “Summary of [chosen book].” Paste the ChatGPT summary text, and beneath each paragraph, add the corresponding image.

g. Become an affiliate for Audible.com and incorporate affiliate links after each text and image block in the Medium.com summary.

h. Earn $5 for every free trial sign-up on Audible.com.

i. Repeat the process 8-10 times per day with different books.

3. Developing a Chrome Extension for Profit

Video Title: “4 GENIUS Ways To Make Money with ChatGPT (Must See)”

In this tutorial by Liam James Kay, the focus is on creating a Chrome extension and exploring monetization options. The outlined steps are:

a. Identify a personal need while browsing the web.

b. Employ ChatGPT to generate the necessary code for the browser extension.

c. Seek guidance from ChatGPT on incorporating the extension.

d. Sell the extension on the Chrome Web Store.

e. Alternatively, offer the extension for free in exchange for users’ email addresses to build a customer list.

Conclusion:

While the YouTube tutorials provide valuable insights, Fraga identifies some limitations within each. Perkins’ email marketing tutorial lacks clarity on target audiences and acquiring prospect lists. The book summary video does not sufficiently address content discovery on Medium.com. Additionally, the Chrome extension tutorial raises doubts about the profitability of selling browser extensions. Therefore, viewers should consider these weaknesses while exploring the potential of making money with ChatGPT.

