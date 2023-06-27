Baidu’s Ernie Bot Surpasses ChatGPT 3.5 and Outperforms ChatGPT 4 in Chinese Language

In the competitive landscape of large language models (LLMs), Baidu’s Ernie Bot has emerged as a formidable contender, surpassing ChatGPT 3.5 and even outperforming ChatGPT 4 in the Chinese language. Baidu, the Chinese internet search giant, recently announced the impressive results of comprehensive ability tests conducted on Ernie Bot, highlighting its significant advancements in model performance. This report delves into Baidu’s achievements, the comparisons with other ChatGPT alternatives, and the challenges faced by Chinese tech companies in the global AI stage.

Ernie Bot’s Triumph:

Baidu CEO Robin Li Yanhong proudly announced that Ernie Bot’s cumulative improvement in model performance since its beta testing phase is over 50%. This exceptional progress showcases Baidu’s commitment to enhancing their chatbot’s capabilities. The comprehensive ability tests conducted by Baidu have demonstrated Ernie’s superiority over ChatGPT 3.5 and its surpassing of ChatGPT 4 in the Chinese language.

Leading the Pack:

According to a recent test conducted by Xinhua Institute, Baidu’s Ernie Bot emerged as the top-ranking ChatGPT alternative among Chinese tech companies. Tongyi Qianwen from Alibaba Group Holding, SparkDesk from iFlytek, and SenseChat from SenseTime followed Ernie Bot in the rankings. Notably, Xinhua Institute is a think tank affiliated with the Xinhua state news agency. Despite this achievement, Baidu’s Ernie Bot still trailed behind the US rivals, OpenAI’s GPT-4, and GPT-3.5, which are officially unavailable in mainland China. ChatGPT’s 3.5 version, powered by GPT-3.5, was released to the public in November of the previous year.

Measuring Capabilities:

Xinhua’s comprehensive test measured various aspects of the chatbots’ capabilities. It evaluated their basic language skills, including understanding prompts and generating responses. Additionally, intelligence factors such as common sense, logical reasoning, and subject knowledge in domains like mathematics, physics, finance, and literature were assessed. The test also aimed to gauge the chatbots’ potential in enhancing the productivity of professionals from diverse fields such as journalism, painting, design, marketing, law, and research.

Clue’s Alternate Test Results:

Another large language model test, conducted by Clue, a Chinese AI research development website, offered alternative rankings. Qihoo 360’s Smart Brain, a cybersecurity firm, emerged as the top-performing Chinese model in Clue’s evaluation, with iFlytek’s SparkDesk following closely. Both Chinese models fell behind GPT-4, GPT-3.5, and US start-up Anthropic’s Claude. It’s important to note that Xinhua Institute mentioned the limitations of their own test, acknowledging potential subjectivity due to time and conditional constraints.

Challenges Faced by Chinese Tech Companies:

Some Chinese experts express concerns about China’s ability to compete with overseas companies in cutting-edge AI technology. Local competitors to ChatGPT face challenges such as training model gaps, availability of datasets, and the inherent uniqueness of the Chinese language itself. While Chinese tech firms are actively developing their own chatbots, it remains to be seen how they will bridge the existing gap and overcome these obstacles.

Looking Ahead:

Baidu’s founder and CEO, Robin Li Yanhong, acknowledged that Ernie Bot currently lags behind ChatGPT by approximately two months. However, he expressed confidence in Ernie Bot’s potential to catch up with its US counterpart. Li emphasized that Baidu’s chatbot could evolve rapidly with valuable human

feedback. Similarly, iFlytek’s founder and chairman, Liu Qingfeng, expressed optimism about their chatbot’s progress, asserting that it would catch up with ChatGPT by the end of October.

Conclusion:

Baidu’s Ernie Bot has made remarkable strides in the realm of large language models, surpassing ChatGPT 3.5 and exhibiting superior performance to ChatGPT 4 in the Chinese language. The comprehensive ability tests conducted by Baidu and Xinhua Institute have confirmed Ernie’s capabilities and highlighted its potential to enhance productivity across various professional domains. While challenges persist for Chinese tech companies, their relentless pursuit of AI advancements ensures a vibrant and competitive landscape.

