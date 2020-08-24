‘Ace2Three’ transforms the online rummy experience with a brand new identity as ‘A23’

Bengaluru, 24th August 2020:

From today (24th of August, 2020), Rummy players will get to enjoy and experience a refreshingly new and exciting dose of online rummy as Head Digital Works (HDW) has yet again raised the bar with an innovative recreation of design elements of its app and brand identity for India’s first online rummy platform ‘Ace2Three’ (www.ace2three.com). To be re-branded as ‘A23’ (www.a23.com), the online rummy platform will sport a new design and user experience coupled with exciting new features that will make the rummy player enjoy a contemporary feel of the game. A23 has also reimagined its mascot to complement its new identity thus continuing its’ pioneering and trend-setting endeavor for the online rummy community.

The new A23 online rummy platform (www.a23.com) has a premium appeal with its new user interface (UI) and striking graphics that will keep players across India captivated to the new avatar of online rummy. The platform introduces an array of unique and exclusive features that are unlike any other online rummy application.

Speaking on the launch of A23, the brand identity for popular skill-based online rummy platform, Deepak Gullapalli, CEO – Head Digital Works said:

“Ever since A23’s launch 15 years ago, the brand has been a pioneer in innovation and setting trends for the entire gaming industry. The platform has consistently delivered the best-in-class online rummy experience and has grown exponentially with a registered user base of over 16 million. After several years of our competition following suit in terms of the changes we made to the game and ecosystem, we felt it was time to give our ardent gamers a more contemporary feel of the game. With a new identity, design and user experience, and some exciting new features, A23 not only improves the convenience of the user, but accelerates the excitement of all rummy enthusiasts while playing the game.”

What’s New in A23?

As opposed to the earlier version, the re-designed platform has newly added features like “Turbo tables” and “Sit n Go” formats, the first-of-its-kind in the online gaming industry.

‘ Turbo tables’ feature enables users to enjoy a faster gameplay with lesser waiting time in between opponents’ hands

‘ Sit n Go’ feature allows a player to play multiple tables consecutively by switching tables after playing his hand. A player can also block a seat on the 6 player table and leave until the table is full and the game starts while the player continues to play on other tables.

Also in another pioneering move, ‘A23’ is the only online rummy platform to feature ‘Private tables’ that allows gamers to play with friends and family members. Players can stay connected with their favourite game of rummy and test their rummy skills anywhere, anytime on the internet and mobile devices. The objective is to give players more play time at their own comfort without missing out on the fun elements while playing with friends and family.

A23 has also introduced a variety of technology upgrades improving the security of the platform targeting improvement of player safety for the games.

However, it is not just all fun and games for the responsible operator. ‘A23’ has also included key responsible gaming features for the safety and benefit of its users. Features such as “self-exclusion” allow users to enable themselves to cool off from the platform on their own for a period of time that they choose. The platform also has an easy access limit-setting feature that lets users reduce their purchase limits on the platform.

A23 is a TORF (The Online Rummy Federation) certified online rummy operator that has the TORF seal awarded to it post undergoing a rigorous audit on implementing a code of conduct. The TORF code of conduct that A23 adheres to ensures that the operator is functions ethically and transparently and maintains highest standards of integrity.

Known as India’s oldest and most trusted Rummy Platform, ‘A23’ now in its 15th year, has consistently delivered a best-in-class online rummy experience and will continue to further carry this legacy by giving rummy lovers a great platform to enjoy their favourite game. Complementing the launch of the new brand identity to A23, the brand has launched its new and improved website www.a23.com which is designed to boost online interactive entertainment and provide a seamless gaming experience to all rummy lovers.

All the rummy fans can now explore the new evolved gaming version of rummy at www.a23.com, experience a brand new style of playing rummy and be a part of India’s largest online rummy community.



About Head Digital Works:

Head Digital Works is India’s premier online gaming company that develops and operates skill-based gaming applications for the online gaming industry. Head Digital Works (HDW) operates India’s most profitable online rummy platform A23, which has over a 16 million- strong registered user base. The company was launched in 2006 and is one of the most profitable start-up company in India. The company’s other portfolio includes fantasy sports via Fanfight (3.5M registered users), social gaming arm Witty Games and Cricket.com a newly launched cricket content platform that has over a million downloads, it offers a new experience to cricket fans with a greater focus on the use of data in live match scenarios to deliver an exciting second-screen experience