OnePlus 11 – First Teaser is out! Here is how it looks

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has created a new buzz on the internet after supposedly teasing a new smartphone that might be the new flagship contender, the OnePlus 11.

It’s been a long time since we’ve heard anything about the Chinese smartphone giant working on something spectacular, but it appears that things are about to change.

If you’ve been a fan of OnePlus, especially for its flagship and smooth performance that was always supplied at a really low price, don’t miss out on the newest details you can get about the giant’s new forthcoming flagship phone. Without further ado, let us learn more about this smartphone.

OnePlus 11 Teaser Photo – Design Revealed?

Tech nerds who have been following OnePlus for a long time would be aware that the business has a reputation for thrilling its products, notably its OnePlus flagship phones each year.

So it’s hardly surprising that the Chinese producer is doing it again! Despite the publicity, the firm has managed to supply numerous quality phones to its customers.

In terms of the teaser, it looks to have been the first stage for the business to promote its phone, and it appears to have worked even now.

With its teaser post, OnePlus made it all the way to the trending page on Twitter. What does the post-teaser reveal? The first and biggest thing that OnePlus enthusiasts have noticed is the new look.

The image clearly reveals the marking of the camera optic brand, Hasselblad, thus we can conclude that OnePlus has once again collaborated with the photographic powerhouse, Hasselblad, to boost the quality of its picture output.

Another feature that can be seen in the dark shade section is that the smartphone will have a circular dial on the back, which will solely house the smartphone’s camera.

Do you remember the OnePlus 7t from a couple of years ago? So it’ll be something along those lines. Fortunately, we already have leaked renderings of the OnePlus 11, which clearly reveal the Hasselblad logo as well as the circular clock. If you haven’t already seen the leaked teaser, we’ve included the image below for your convenience:

Let us cross our fingers for something similar! You may be wondering why OnePlus chose this design with this design.

Before you even consider it! Let’s take a look at the design languages that OnePlus has previously used. So the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 9 had essentially identical designs, and then there was the OnePlus 10, whose design was heavily influenced by the rear of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Because it’s been a similar design, perhaps OnePlus is catching up to go with something more distinctive, as only the OnePlus 7T has a circular cutout on the backside. So, maybe the brand is bringing that circular trend back.