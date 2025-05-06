Bill Ackman has finally taken the plunge to follow in Warren Buffett’s footsteps. The famous hedge fund manager and Pershing Square Capital Management founder on Monday made a massive $900 million bet on Howard Hughes Holdings (HHH), making the real estate developer what he hopes will turn out to be the next great American conglomerate.

“It is something I always wanted to accomplish,” Ackman explained Monday afternoon on a conference call to advise investors. “We believe that Howard Hughes represents the ideal foundation upon which to create a world-class, diversified holding company able to compound over long periods.”

The Deal: A High Price for Control

Pershing Square’s investment comes in the form of 9 million new shares at $100 per share, a staggering 48% premium over Howard Hughes’ closing price last. The transaction gives Ackman’s fund a controlling 46.9% stake in the company.

Under the deal, Ackman will serve as executive chairman of Howard Hughes’ board and his firm’s chief investment officer, Ryan Israel, will take on the role of CIO at Howard Hughes. The changes in leadership mark a complete shift in direction and aspirations of the company.

“Howard Hughes has been a successful real estate developer with tremendous assets,” market analyst Sarah Chen of Capital Research said. “But what Ackman is suggesting is a total rethinking of its future. He’s basically using it as a shell to build his own version of Berkshire Hathaway.”

Beyond Real Estate: A Conglomerate Vision

While Howard Hughes will continue to have its legacy core real estate business, such as legendary master-planned communities such as The Woodlands outside Houston, Summerlin in Las Vegas, and luxury Ward Village in Honolulu, the company’s mission will grow exponentially.

“We’re not leaving real estate in the dust at all,” Ackman stated. “These communities generate a lot of cash flow and have tremendous growth potential. But now we’re interested in putting capital to work in a range of industries, perhaps insurance, consumer products, industrial companies, and other things.”

The move is reminiscent of Buffett’s own past reorientation of Berkshire Hathaway from a failing textile factory into a vast conglomerate with interests in insurance, railroads, utilities, manufacturing, and retailing. Ackman never made any secret of his respect for Buffett’s strategy, often referring to the Oracle of Omaha’s investing philosophy in his own letters to shareholders.

The Buffett Blueprint

At the heart of Buffett’s success has been his insurance operations, which bring in a consistent stream of “float”—premium dollars that can be invested before claims are paid. This has given Berkshire a consistent source of capital for acquisitions and investments for decades.

Asked about potential targets for purchase, Ackman hinted that insurance might well be in the near future for Howard Hughes’ portfolio. “The insurance model is very attractive to us,” he stated. “We’re actively pursuing opportunities in that sector, among others.”

Contrary to Buffett’s famous reluctance to pay premiums to acquire companies, Ackman indicated he will pay a premium for the right transactions. “We’re looking for great businesses with great competitive advantages and opportunities for growth,” he said. “Sometimes that means paying a good price for a great business rather than a great price for a good business.”

What It Means to Investors

For Howard Hughes shareholders, the deal is short-term value and long-term cash. The stock jumped over 35% on the announcement, but is still below the $100 per share Pershing Square paid.

“If you like our approach to investment and business building, we welcome you to join us,” Ackman wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “This is a long-term vehicle designed to compound capital over decades, not quarters.”

The new structure includes a quarterly base fee and a management fee tied to Howard Hughes’ market capitalization, though Pershing Square’s voting rights will be capped at 40% to protect minority shareholders.