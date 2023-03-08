Private Lender SoFi Suffers Significant Losses Due to Student Loan Payment Pause

SoFi Bank, a private lender, has filed a federal lawsuit against the administration’s student loan relief program, calling for an end to the payment pause. The bank claims that the eighth extension of the moratorium is invalid, not in accordance with the law, and arbitrary and capricious.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on March 3, argues that the moratorium has substantially injured the company, resulting in a loss of $300 to $400 million in total revenues from its federal loan refinancing business.

Additionally, the company claims to have lost $150 to $200 million in profits during the period, which does not account for the growth that SoFi’s federal student-debt refinancing business would otherwise have experienced. The lawsuit comes just a week after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case, marking yet another setback for the student loan relief program.