Adobe is adding support for the polygon cryptocurrency platform

Adobe’s social network Behance has decided to add support for the Polygon cryptocurrency platform, letting users more easily showcase Polygon-based non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

Adobe Photoshop is a raster graphics editor developed and published by Adobe Inc. for Windowsand macOS. It was originally created in 1988 by Thomas and John Knoll. Since then, the software has become the industry standard not only in raster graphics editing, but in digital art as a whole.

The software’s name is often colloquially used as a verb (e.g. “to Photoshop an image”, “photoshopping”, and “photoshop contest”)[5] although Adobe discourages such use.[6] Photoshop can edit and compose raster images in multiple layers and supports masks, alpha compositing and several color models including RGB, CMYK,CIELAB,spot color, and duotone.

Photoshop uses its own PSD and PSB file formats to support these features. In addition to raster graphics, Photoshop has limited abilities to edit or render text and vector graphics (especially through clipping path for the latter), as well as 3D graphics and video.

Its feature set can be expanded by plug-ins; programs developed and distributed independently of Photoshop that run inside it and offer new or enhanced features.

Polygon works on top of the popular Ethereum blockchain, and it’s got a smaller energy footprint for individual crypto transactions; it also avoids the massive transaction costs associated with Ethereum.

(On the other hand, popularizing Polygon still adds more total traffic to the energy-hungry Ethereum system, which is supposed to start using a more efficient verification system but hasn’t done so yet.) With this new feature, artists can mint NFTs with Polygon on the popular marketplace OpenSea, display the image associated with them on Behance, and direct viewers to OpenSea where they can buy it.

Adobe began adding NFT support in late 2021, starting with a program called Content credentials, which links creator attribution details with an NFT image in Photoshop. Its interest in cryptocurrency assets intersects with an earlier program called the content authenticity Initiative, which pairs images with details about who created them and whether they’ve been edited.

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain, a form of digital ledger, that can be sold and traded. Types of NFT data units may be associated with digital files such as photos, videos, and audio.