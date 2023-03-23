Agility Robotics Digit Robot released ahead of Tesla Optimus

Features of Digit Robot

It is worth mentioning that the current rendition of Digit marks the second generation of the robot and represents a continuation of Agility Robotics’ longstanding tradition of innovation. This latest model boasts a greater number of plastic “faring” components that safeguard sensitive electronics, a larger “head” equipped with LED “eyes” to aid in navigation, as well as a host of technical enhancements designed to improve the robot’s overall mobility. Similar to Tesla Optimus, Digit employs an amalgamation of various sensors to maneuver its surroundings. However, it seems to incorporate a more extensive assortment of cameras, strategically placed on all sides of the robot. This visual information can be merged with accelerometer and gyroscopic data to ensure the robot remains upright and capable of reaching its intended destination.

According to Agility Robotics, Digit will be accessible to a limited number of businesses via the “Agility Partner Program,” which will enable the company to test the robot in an authentic operational setting. As of now, Agility has not specified when Digit will be available for broader distribution. Agility and its Digit robot initiative aim to relieve humans of “robotic tasks,” such as those found in warehouse settings. These responsibilities not only prove monotonous and repetitive but can also lead to worker injuries over time, resulting in high employee turnover rates for many companies in this sector.