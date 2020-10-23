AhaGuru secured series a funding led by Anand Mahindra Family office

AhaGuru, an online learning platform, has now revealed that it has secured an undisclosed amount of funding backed by Anand Mahindra Family office.

The startup as of now has plans to use the new funds to develop new technology features and online courses for high school students and increase its student base across the country and in the Middle East.

The funds secured will also help the startup to expand its team of expert teachers and mentors on to its platform.

AhaGuru is founded by the Balaji Sampath and Gomathi Shanmugasundaram. It focuses on the R&D solutions to tackle the learning quality problem, thus improving the concept of understanding and problem-solving abilities of the students.

Commenting on the investment in the startup, Mahindra said, “AhaGuru stands for making learning easier and understandable by deploying well-researched techniques. Their sharp focus on enhancing the quality of teaching Science and Math can help students grasp fundamentals more effectively. I am hopeful that AhaGuru will help Indian students build curiosity and a scientific temper.”

“We are also working on several new technology features to make the student learning experience richer. We are investing in artificial intelligence to personalise the learning experience for each student. Our predictive learning model identifies student learning patterns and suggests enhancements that improve the success rate of students,” Sampath added.

“The number of students enrolling for both our live online classes, as well as our recorded video courses, has tripled. Our teams are working overtime to ensure every student is learning well. This investment will help us get more teachers and provide personalised learning support to our students,” Co-founder Gomathi Shanmugasundaram said.