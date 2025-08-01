Gen Z Workers Are Ditching College Education for Trade Professions as AI Fears Increase

College degrees used to be the magic ticket to job security, but Gen Z is not buying it. A new national poll shows that almost two-thirds of young workers believe that their degrees will not protect them from being let go by AI, and the outcome is what experts are calling the “AIxiety Pivot.”

AI Fears Drive Gen Z’s Pivot to Skilled Trades

Gen Z Reroute Report, which was done by resume firm Zety, polled 1,000 Gen Z workers and found a generation preoccupied with redefining their career aspirations. The youth worker survey reveals them discarding conventional routes and increasingly looking towards experiential, AI-resistant careers.

“Gen Z is facing one of the most uncertain job markets in decades, and many feel that traditional routes like college and corporate jobs no longer guarantee a stable future,” wrote Jasmine Escalera, career coach at Zety. She characterizes this change as a “growing movement of careerists who are taking proactive steps to shift gears in response to AI-related fears and uncertainty.”

The statistics indicate serious doubts regarding career longevity. Nearly one out of five Gen Z employees have minimal or no faith that their present career track will still be relevant in a decade. More ominously, 72% of them think AI will cut back entry-level corporate jobs within five years, with 17% expecting these jobs to completely vanish.

This fear is spurring actual action. Nearly half of Gen Z employees 43% already have altered or shifted their career ambitions due to the increasing impact of AI. They’re not merely fretting; they’re acting by learning new skills, acquiring certifications, and venturing into completely new industries.

The biggest surprise discovery may be Gen Z’s fresh excitement about blue-collar jobs. Over half of the respondents indicate they’re seriously thinking about skilled trades such as construction, plumbing, or electrical work. This is a massive departure from the past generations that viewed college as the key to middle-class security.

What’s Driving Gen Z’s Career Choices?

What is motivating them? Number one at 50% is greater-than-anticipated compensation, followed by greater job availability and greater work freedom. Almost one in five mention the attraction of joining the workforce sooner without having to be saddled with student loans.

Social media has also been playing a significant part in shifting attitudes.

Platforms like TikTok, which allow tradespeople to share their work and get paid, have influenced 53% of Gen Z employees. Family support ranking in at 47% shows that parents who formerly instilled college-first mindsets are now shifting their guidance.

When Gen Z employees consider AI-proof careers, they are inclined towards careers that need human touch, creativity, and interpersonal communication. Other than skilled trades, 47% consider human-oriented careers such as healthcare and education to be secure bets. 31% are attracted towards creative professions in content creation and design, and significantly, just 30% consider careers related to technology and AI to be secure bets.

The attractiveness of entrepreneurship also ranks high at 28%, indicating a need for independence and control in a fluid economy. Conventional corporate professions in finance, human resources, and administration rank the lowest at 12%, indicating that Gen Z perceives such professions to be most susceptible to automation.

AI-Proofing Careers and Challenging Norms

Even with growing interest, there are still hurdles. Physical requirements of work concern 38% of potential career switchers, and 19% worry about limited room for advancement. More notably, however, 16% admit they simply don’t know as much about trade careers as they ought to, and that implies an information shortfall which might hold this change back.

Others also have trouble with social attitudes, including 14% who feel there isn’t a sense of pride in blue-collar work. But as compensation in skilled trades keeps rising and job security increasingly a fantasy in traditional white-collar work, those attitudes might continue to change.

This change of career is not just economic pragmatism it is a reflection of a generation determined to seize control of their career future. Rather than passively accepting traditional career advice, Gen Z is actively seeking alternatives, learning new skills, and challenging ingrained assumptions about success and security.

As AI redesigns the workplace, Gen Z’s potential for change may be their biggest asset to ride out a turbulent economic future.