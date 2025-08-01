A remarkable story has emerged from Silicon Valley that perfectly captures just how intense the battle for artificial intelligence talent has become. Someone actually turned down a $1 billion job offer from Meta, Mark Zuckerberg’s company, choosing instead to stay at their current AI startup.

The eye-popping offer was reportedly made to researchers at Thinking Machines, a San Francisco-based AI company that’s been making waves despite having no actual product yet. According to Wired’s reporting, Meta didn’t just make one massive offer they approached several researchers with packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars each.

The deals were structured to be incredibly attractive. Most included first-year awards ranging from $50 million to $100 million, with some researchers offered between $200 million and $500 million over four years. But the crown jewel was that $1 billion package spread across several years, a sum that would make even the wealthiest tech executives do a double-take.

What makes this story even more fascinating is that nobody at Thinking Machines has taken Meta up on these offers. Not a single person. That’s despite the startup being relatively new and unproven in terms of actual products in the market.

Billion-Dollar Minds of AI Remain at Thinking Machines

Meta has pushed back on some of the details, with a company spokesperson saying they made offers to only a “handful” of people at Thinking Machines and that while there was “one sizeable offer,” the specific details reported were incorrect. Still, they didn’t deny the general premise that they’re making aggressive plays for top AI talent.

Thinking Machines was founded by Mira Murati, a 36-year-old former OpenAI executive who has quickly become one of the most influential women in tech. Her company managed to raise $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation just last month, again, without having a product to show for it. That kind of valuation speaks to just how much investors believe in the potential of AI technology and the people building it.

The fact that Murati’s team is staying put suggests they believe they’re onto something special at Thinking Machines, something worth more than even Meta’s astronomical offers.

This isn’t just about one company trying to poach talent from another. We’re witnessing an all-out war for the brightest minds in artificial intelligence, with tech giants throwing around money like never before.

Zuckerberg’s Recruitment Drive and “Superintelligence” Lab

Sam Altman, who runs OpenAI and ChatGPT, has previously claimed that Meta offered his staff deals worth up to $100 million. Zuckerberg himself has been personally involved in recruitment, reportedly sending personalized WhatsApp messages to dozens of potential hires alongside those massive pay packages.

The Meta CEO has already built a team of around 50 leading researchers for a new “superintelligence” lab within the company. This came after he grew frustrated with the progress his existing engineers were making. The company even delayed a major AI update called Behemoth earlier this year.

Meta’s Multi-Billion Dollar AI Bet

Meta’s spending on this AI push is staggering. They’re pouring tens of billions into data centers that will power their machine-learning tools. Zuckerberg has claimed these tools could transform the economy and society itself.

The company has already made one major acquisition, engineering a $14.3 billion deal to bring in Alexandr Wang, the founder of Scale AI, to lead their new team. They acquired a 49% stake in his startup as part of the package.

This hiring spree is showing up in Meta’s financials. The company’s finance chief, Susan Li, warned investors that employee compensation in priority areas would cause expenses to climb sharply next year. While data center infrastructure will be their biggest single expense in 2026, the cost of talent is becoming a major factor.

Despite these mounting costs, Meta is performing well financially. They reported quarterly revenues of $47.5 billion, up 22%, with profits jumping 36% to $18.3 billion. Their stock climbed 10% in after-hours trading, valuing the company at more than $1.75 trillion.

The rejection of Meta’s billion-dollar offer shows that in today’s AI landscape, money isn’t everything – but it’s certainly making the competition interesting.