Aibono secured $2M in pre-Series A funding round

Aibono, a Bangalore based agritech startup, has now secured funding in its Pre-Series A funding round backed by the investors in Switzerland and Japan.

The round was backed by the Japanese venture capital firms Rebrigth Partners and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital based out of Singapore and Tokyo.

Founder and CEO Vivek Rajkumar said,

“With this round of funding, we will now invest in scaling capacity and increasing supply to our existing Kirana businesses, expanding to institutional retail, as well as making possible direct-to-home supply of super perishables via modern delivery platforms like Swiggy, Dunzo, and Amazon in the next phase of our growth. We are encouraged and excited that Investor attention is on full-stack solutions starting from seed up to the point of consumption of fresh perishables as high potential businesses.”