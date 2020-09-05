BuildPan secured $500,000 in seed round, valuation jumps to $5M

BuildPan, a SaaS platform, has now announced that it has secured $50000 from SOSV along with the PayPal India Head and 9Point8.

With the help of this new funding, the startup valuation has jumped to $5 million.

The Co-founder of the company said that the latest investment would help to accelerate growth and build technology and infrastructure to get 1.5% of the total global market size by the end of 2020.

“Modern-day software development cycle driven by CI/CD platforms, cloud-based software, and BuildPan is in the absolute vanguard of companies, driving faster and more effective integration and deployment solutions across multiple hybrid and native platforms,” said Swastik Bihani, Head of PayPal India.