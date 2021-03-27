Airbnb gets preferential supply boost for remote stays, says AirDNA

Airbnb is a San Francisco-based online community marketplace for people to book accommodations and discover remote locations through the Airbnb mobile application and desktop website. Basically, it is a hotel chain that organises stays in remote aesthetic locations all around the world.

Recently, according to Data Analytics firm- AirDNA, the Unites States’ rental company, Airbnb is enjoying a supply boost because of COVID-19 as people are preferring to stay in remote locations where accessibility is limited. The report also says that the company’s supply has increased more than two-fold in the past four years while it surpassed other conventional hotel chains and local resort or homestay or hotel businesses, according to a report by Reuters.

If in any case, you are not familiar with Airbnb and its services, you must outrightly know that it is very popular in the United States and almost every part of the world for its short rentals and larger living spaces in remote beautiful destinations.

The unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic had the worst impact on the hospitality industry in all parts of the world but Airbnb floated right on top of the water as it started with businesses as soon as the COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions were lifted. As it was unadvisable and certainly foolish to move out of the house or go on vacations, Airbnb’s USP of short rentals and remote destinations proved to be very effective for vacationers. According to AirDNA’s report, this was the reason for the company’s effectively enhanced supply demands in the past four months.

According to a report by Reuters, the global listings of Airbnb have increased by over 2.5% as of early February 2021 as compared to the same time in 2020, according to the data analytics company.

Founded back in 2008 by Joe Gebbia, Brian Chesky and Nathan Blencharczyk, Airbnb is also known as AirBed & Breakfast. The company is known for connecting travellers who are seeking authentic experiences with hosts that are offering inspiring and unique living spaces around the globe. The company enjoys the widest variety of unique and distinct spaces in more than 191 countries with approximately 4,500,000 listings in more than 65,000 cities.

On a global level, there are more than 5.4 million active listings in Airbnb with even more units available for renting spaces which is statistically more than the entire combined total of 3.3 million units at popular hotel chains such as Marriot, IHG and Hilton, according to AirDNA and as mentioned in a report by Reuters.