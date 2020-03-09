Airmeet secured $3M in round led by Accel

Airmeet, the Bangalore based all in one platform to host, discover, and attend fully remote events like the professionals and conferences meet-ups, has now secured $3 million in the funding round led by Accel India.

The startup was founded by the Lalit Mangal, Co-Founder of CommonFloor, along with some of the former CommonFloor executives Manoj Singh and Vinay Jaasti.

“We are excited about the future where distance won’t matter for great minds to come together and collectively construct knowledge. We plan to improve the product and add support for multiple many formats of events,” said Lalit Mangal, Co-founder Airmeet.com.

The round also saw partipctaion from the Global Founders Capital, VentureHighway, betterCapital, Sequoia Scout, Angel Syndicate of Cloud Capital.

“Airmeet events feel quite like in-person events with serendipitous and free-flow video encounters with other participants on virtual tables and networking lounges, backstage, stage, claps, and audience reactions,” said Lalit.

