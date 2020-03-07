Yulu Sets Up Shop In Ahmedabad

The Bangalore-based urban mobility provider has recently taken to Twitter to announce its newest venture. Yulu, on Friday, revealed that it would be tapping into the Ahmedabad market following a launch event on the 7th of this month.

Having established a presence in Delhi, Pune, Bombay, and Bhubaneshwar, Yulu has set its sights on the western Indian city. With the goal of “moving India towards a sustainable future”, Yulu provides eco-friendly, electric and man-powered mobility solutions through an app-based ride-sharing process.

Founded in Bangalore, a city infamous for its congested, chockablock roadways, apart from aiming to help reduce overall carbon emissions involved in transportation, the tech-driven mobility platform aims to positively impact a growing traffic problem taking over India’s cities.

The company unveiled its Miracle (urban e-vehicles) offering at Happy Street, Law Garden, Ahmedabad, along with a fleet of Mybyk ride-sharing bicycles.

A number of the country’s metropolitan cities have begun to address congestion problems and Yulu seems to have risen at the right time to help tackle the issue in an environmentally conscious fashion.

Comments

comments