Alakh Pandey of PhysicsWallah and Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto are been included in Hurun India’s Rich List for 2022.

Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, co-founders of India’s newest edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah, and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder of rapid commerce unicorn Zepto, are the newest members of the millionaires’ club, according to a research by Hurun India and IIFL Wealth.

The valuation of Zepto, which Vohra and Aadit Palicha launched in 2020, has increased by more than 50%, making the 19-year-old Vohra the youngest Indian and the first teenager to have personal fortune of at least Rs 1,000 crore, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 study. 20-year-old Palicha has also been added to the list.

The co-founders of PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, both 30 years old, also made their list debut. Both Pandey and Maheshwari are listed as having personal worth of Rs 4,000 crore in the report and are placed 399th out of 1,103 people. PhysicsWallah, an edtech startup formed by Pandey and Maheshwari during the pandemic, raised its first round of funding in June for $100 million, valuing the business at $1.1 billion.

The IIFL Worth Hurun India Rich List 2022 revealed that for the first time in 2022, there were more than 1,100 Indians who had personal wealth of at least Rs 1,000 crore. Furthermore, in 2022, the number rose by 96. The number has increased by 62% during the past five years.

Falguni Nayar, the founder of the beauty and e-commerce site Nykaa, surpassed Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in terms of wealth, making her the richest self-made Indian woman according to the IIFL Wealth Hururn India Rich List 2022. While Nykaa, which went public in November of last year, has declined by more than 40% since its listing, Nayar saw a 345 percent increase in her fortune over the course of the year.