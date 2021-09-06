A listing leaks suggest an October release date for the upcoming Alan Wake Remastered

The Leaked information regarding the release date comes from Rakuten Taiwan, where a listing showed Alan Wake Remastered for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 with a release date of 5th October. It is unclear how much work and remedy were done on the original game for the alleged remaster. However, it appears that the game’s release has an October release date in the listing.

Earlier this year, we heard that a brand new game of the Alan Wake game franchise is in development and that the studio will release a remaster as part of their plan to hypnotize fans of the original game before making the official unveiling of Alan Wake 2. It appears that the means to prepare the audience for the return of the game is that Taiwanese retail rituals Rakuten Taiwan and Wario64 have publicly leaked the existence of an Alan Wake remaster on Twitter.

Senior analyst Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad has taken to Twitter and said that the remaster will be announced next week. With the PlayStation Showcase on 9 September and various games to be released this holiday, it is certainly an opportune time to announce Alan Wake Remastered and a possible Alan Wake sequel.

Alan Wake, Remedy Entertainment’s action-adventure game which was released in 2010 was today noted on a Taiwanese retail site showcasing a revised version of the game for pre-order. Remedy has already confirmed that the game is legitimate, but additional reports in the wake of the leak suggest that the remaster is real and should be released in the near future. Unfortunately, there has not yet been sufficient confirmation for the entry on the games retail website.

In terms of platforms, the game will appear on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Citing the PS5 version, we note that we expect a release on PS4, Xbox consoles, and of course PC as part of the June rumor and it is understood that a deal has been concluded with the Epic Games Store. Alan Wake faces a huge year in 2021: Square Enix will launch its official PS5 upgrade in June.

It is no secret that people at developer Remedy love the game world and how it is connected to the Control World, with direct references to the title characters and parts of Control World DLC, which Awe describes as a crossover between the two franchises. Remedy insisted on continuing the franchise and finding ways to link her final game, Control: Alan Wake, to hint that a sequel is imminent. There are rumors that another game Remedy is working on Epic Games’ long-sought sequel.

Developer Remedy has signed a multi-game release agreement with Epic Games and it is believed this could include both a remaster and a sequel to Alan Wake. We have known for some time that Remedy is working on more games in its Remedy Connected Universe, and previous rumors suggest that the game could be a sequel or some other small project.

The Rakuten Taiwan site lists the remaster for the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox, with a release date of October 5. The entry appears to have been deleted, but the Twitter user was able to save a picture of it. Following the Rakuten listing, you will see a packaged image of the PS5 version of the game. While the retail directory provides a placeholder image and a soft confirmation of the release date of the titles, it provides no additional information on what improvements have been incorporated into the game, be it graphical or playful. The remaster leak is the strongest yet to come on the planned release date.

They showed a number of publishers prototypes of a small standalone spin-off, Alan Wake: American Nightmare, but Microsoft decided not to include any of them, and the game found no support to cancel it. The listing suggests that Remedy wants to broaden its horizons to resurrect games that many PlayStation owners never tried the first time. The company has already announced that it will play two new games in the same universe, one of which will be a co-op spin-off of four players.

The remaster is expected to be released shortly, according to an initial public offering by an online retailer. The entry for Alan Wake Remastered on the Rakuten Taiwan store page is the first event to spark further speculation about the franchise since a leak at Epic Games suggested its existence, but it is unclear whether it will be released on other platforms on a release date. The way physical Xbox games are presented, they are only available on Xbox consoles, not on the Xbox Series.