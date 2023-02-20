Alchemy Pay token price surges to 67% after supporting Google Pay

The surge in ACH is linked to Alchemy Pay’s move to expand its reach of the mobile wallet market with the new support for Google Pay, according to a Feb. 20 announcement. Alchemy Pay had earlier inched support for Apple Pay, hence the support for Google Pay will allow iOS and Android phone users to easily purchase crypto via the app with their bank cards. On Google Pay, Alchemy Pay will provide support for purchasing crypto using the following fiat currencies: USD, EUR, KRW, SGD, AUD, TWD, TRY, CAD, JPY, AED, NZD, and HKD.

Alchemy Pay’s on-ramp now supports Google Pay to allow users to purchase crypto quickly, easily, and securely using their fiat currency funds. The Singapore-based fiat-crypto payment gateway is taking crypto accessibility to the next level with direct-to-customer services with its On & Off-Ramp and NFT Checkout. Since its launch in June 2022, these ramp payment solutions have been integrated by numerous Web3 platforms and token issuers of all sizes.

Mobile wallets have been steadily gaining payment market share year on year. Along with Apple Pay (also supported by Alchemy Pay), Google Pay takes a significant portion of that mobile wallet market. Google Pay is available to users on Android devices as well as Apple iPhones. It makes payments more convenient for users and now Alchemy Pay has added it to make crypto purchases more convenient than ever.

Alchemy Pay’s ramp services enable a very direct way to make crypto purchases using fiat payment methods, while allowing users to custody their own crypto once purchased — a key feature of the decentralised Web3 movement. Beyond Google Pay and Apple Pay, Alchemy Pay supports Mastercard and Visa in 173 countries, SEPA in Europe, and furthermore supports particularly high utility in Asia and Latin America by supporting highly popular regional payment methods in emerging markets such as GCash in the Philippines (60M users); OVO (92M users) and Dana (115M users) in Indonesia; Pix in Brazil (116M users).

Leading fiat-crypto payment gateway Alchemy Pay has announced its support for Google Pay — allowing Android phone users to purchase crypto directly with their bank cards. Following the announcement, Alchemy Pay’s native token (ACH) surged up to a local high of $0.04 — recording a 67% gain in the last 24 hours. ACH has sustained an uptrend in recent times — recording a 180% gain in the 7-day time frame and a cumulative of 270% over the last 30 days, according to CryptoSlate data.

Alchemy Pay’s On & Off Ramp has been integrated by crypto platforms and dApps such as DEXs, CEXs, crypto wallets, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, DeFi protocols, and specialist projects. The ramp solution is fully customisable and is integrated with full support via API and/or plugin. As a payment gateway, Alchemy Pay has relationships with all major networks and is capable of supporting any token on any chain.