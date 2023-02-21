Oppo to become All Foldable Smartphone Maker

Chinese giant, Oppo has already made a great reputation when it comes to coming with a great set of their foldable lineup every year, and infact the company has also now started with their new flagship foldable series, the N series within the Find lineup where the latest Oppo Find N2 and Oppo Find N2 Flip made its way to launch.

Moreover, Oppo has made its Find N series available to all audiences, from the Chinese market to the international markets as well, unlike other smartphone manufacturers. In reality, the corporation has been making difficult decisions in relation to Samsung, who is already the market leader in the foldable category with its Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold series.

But, the Chinese juggernaut is currently planning to rethink its whole smartphone-manufacturing process and the business is considering just making it foldable when more and more new flagship lines arrive. You did read that correctly. Oppo has the potential to produce all-foldable smartphones, making it the first company to do so. What precisely is Oppo planning, and does this indicate that the business would discontinue all of its smartphones, from entry-level models to premium models? What we do know is this:

Oppo to become an All Foldable Smartphone Maker

Billy Zhand, the president of Overseas Sales and Services, releases the report first. In his remark, he makes it quite obvious that the smartphone industry has recently experienced a large decline overall, and that Foldable has actually continued to gain ground amid this decline.

And this has now emerged as the major justification for Oppo’s consideration of switching from releasing conventional phones to brand-new Foldable smartphones. Does this imply that foldable smartphones will be the only thing available in the future? We can really answer it in the affirmative now that Oppo has made the change!

Samsung, the market leader in foldable smartphones, is currently seeing some stiff competition from Oppo, which has been gradually developing a strong set of foldable and flippable smartphones. We may anticipate the release of more new flagship foldable as a result of this trend. Maybe Oppo will eventually introduce a brand-new, reasonably priced foldable that costs about RS. 50,000. Is that not feasible? We may anticipate that the days of purchasing a foldable at such a low cost will soon arrive as foldable smartphone technology spreads around the world.

Conclusion:

We believe that Oppo will make a good name for itself when it comes to bringing newly foldable, and in fact, its sister companies like OnePlus can also use their technology to become the next foldable king. Oppo has yet to formally announce its shift to becoming an all-around foldable smartphone maker.