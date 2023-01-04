Starfield still releasing in first half of 2023, according to official support page

Bethesda Softworks’ highly anticipated sci-fi RPG, Starfield, is still on track for a release in the first half of 2023, according to the game’s official support page. This release window, which was previously updated when the game was delayed in 2022, will see the game launched on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PCs. The recent launch of the support page suggests that the game is making progress toward its release and is not facing any additional delays, much to the relief of fans who have been eagerly anticipating its launch.

Starfield is Bethesda’s first new IP in over two decades and is expected to be the company’s most ambitious project to date. The game will allow players to explore hundreds of worlds, including those in our own solar system, and has made bold claims about its level of detail and interactivity. These claims, combined with Bethesda’s reputation for creating high-quality RPGs, have generated a lot of excitement and hype for the game. While it remains to be seen whether Starfield will be able to live up to these expectations, the fact that its release is still on track is a positive sign.

In addition to Starfield, Bethesda is also releasing Redfall in May 2023, meaning that both games could arrive within a few weeks of each other. This, combined with other upcoming titles from Xbox Game Studios such as Minecraft Legends and Forza Motorsport (2023), makes 2023 a highly exciting year for Xbox players.

The news that Starfield is still on track for a release in the first half of 2023 is welcome for fans of Bethesda and the RPG genre. The game’s official support page suggests that it is making progress towards its release and is not facing any additional delays, meaning that players may be able to experience the game’s ambitious worlds and gameplay within the next six months. While it is always difficult to predict how a game will be received upon release, the anticipation and hype surrounding Starfield suggest that it could be a major success for Bethesda and potentially even surpass the success of the company’s previous releases. Bethesda has stated that this will be their biggest yet, for at least till Elder Scrolls 6 comes out which is in pre-production and will hit full production when Starfield finally gets shipped out which if all goes well is targeting the middle of the year.