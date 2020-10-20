List of 10 Best Google Classroom Alternatives

Alternatives to Google Classroom

Online teaching and online education are the new normal. More and more students are taking online classes. Teachers, tutors, educational institutions have all taken to different video conferencing solutions and online teaching apps to impart education. Google classroom is one of the most used mediums to conduct online classes. Today, we will be looking at alternatives to google classroom.

Teachmint is an Indian, online teaching app that is enabling teachers and tutors across the country to conduct live classes. With inbuilt LMS features, an automatic attendance system, live video recording, content sharing features, and more, it is the best app for online teaching. The best part is that it is an all-in-one solution and so easy to understand. It is available in 11 different Indian languages so that language does not act as a barrier. It also has a low internet mode so that you can continue the video classes even when the network connection is slow. Even with all these amazing features, this classroom management app is free.

Zoom

Zoom is primarily a video conferencing app and a lot of teachers and tutors are using Zoom to conduct online classes. They use other mediums and platforms to share study material and assignments. There have been reports of the app not being secure, however, a lot of people are turning to Zoom to conduct their classes.

Schoology

Schoology is an award-winning online teaching platform that helps teachers and tutors to manage their classroom, create and submit assignments, participate in interactive discussions, perform assessments, collaborate with colleagues and classmates, and more! It is an effective alternative to google classroom

Edmodo

Edmodo is an LMS( learning management system) that allows teachers and students to stay connected. Teachers can manage their classrooms, engage with students, communicate with them, and more with this platform. It is one of the most used google classroom alternatives.

Moodle

Moodle is one of the most popular learning management systems in the world. It helps to create one’s own online learning sites. It helps to share courses, resources, study materials, etc, and makes online education simpler.

Easy class

Easy class is a platform that helps educators to create online classes where they can store their course materials online; manage assignments, quizzes, and tests. It also helps to monitor deadlines, evaluate assignments and exams, and to provide students with feedback. This is a good platform and helps students and teachers alike.

Live board

The Live board is an interactive whiteboard application. It helps teachers to communicate with their students in real-time via live messaging or audio chat. It also allows teachers to Create groups with predefined members. It also helps to maintain all essential study materials related to that group in one place and easily share them later. Itt saves time on inviting participants for each session manually. In addition to this, it helps to visualize teaching. Teachers can import JPEG, PNG images, and PDF files to make lessons easy to understand.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is primarily aimed to increase the communication in a team, as the name suggests, it is a platform that helps to keep the communication in a team strong. With features such as chats, video conferencing, calling, content collaboration, and the ability to create and integrate apps and workflows, it can also be used by teachers for teaching and to manage their classes on. It can be considered as an alternative to google classroom.

Canvas

Canvas Teacher is an app that allows teachers to take their courses on the go, both inside and outside the classroom. This app provides quick access to three of the most important tasks that teachers have:

grading-: Teachers can search for the submissions and provide feedback to the students with a mobile SpeedGrader that is embedded in this app.

Communication- Teachers can send announcements and messages, and participate in course discussions and other events easily.

Updates- If teachers want to change a deadline or publish an assignment ‘canvas teacher’ allows teachers to update the course content very easily.

Seesaw

We cannot say that Seesaw is a google classroom alternative because it is primarily a student-driven app but it is super useful for teachers to increase student engagement and participation. Seesaw’s creative tools encourage student engagement. It helps students to express themselves and to reflect on their learning. Teachers can search for thousands of great activities that are ready to use in the classroom. It also helps to collect student responses digitally and you can focus even more on your students. Feedback and interaction are easy with Seesaw.

We have discussed some effective google classroom alternatives. Teachers have the zest in them to accomplish more with whatever resources they have. The resourcefulness and commitment of teachers are commendable. The last thing that they need is a complex and disconnected online classroom app. That’s why it is important to choose the right online teaching app that would help them to manage their class and take live classes seamlessly.