In a landmark move blending innovation, engineering excellence, and a passion for nurturing young talent, Aludecor proudly announces its collaboration with Team Kratos Racing Electric, the official Formula Student team of Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering (PCCOE), Pune. This dynamic partnership reinforces Aludecor’s commitment to pushing boundaries not just in the construction sector, but across futuristic mobility and student-driven innovation.

Team Kratos Racing Electric, a 43-member student-led powerhouse, has become a beacon of India’s engineering potential. With an impressive tally of seven national titles including three SAE Supra and four Formula Bharat championships. The team has now etched its name on the global stage by securing 7th place at Formula Student Germany 2023. This achievement makes them the only Indian team in the prestigious international Top 10.

Engineering Breakthroughs with Aluminium Honeycomb Technology

What sets this feat apart is the revolutionary monocoque chassis at the heart of the race car crafted from Prepreg Carbon Fibre reinforced with Aluminium Honeycomb Panels. When Team Kratos needed custom-engineered aluminium honeycomb cores with precision specifications such as cell size, core thickness, and foil density, they turned to Aludecor.

Despite Aluminium Honeycomb Panels not being a standard offering in Aludecor’s portfolio, the company rose to the challenge. From concept to execution, Aludecor collaborated closely with the student team to design lightweight, high-strength honeycomb structures that delivered exceptional performance and safety under track conditions.

A Partnership Built on Purpose

This collaboration extends beyond a simple product delivery. It marks a strategic pivot for Aludecor—long known as a trailblazer in Metal Composite Panels to expand its impact into emerging sectors like electric mobility and automotive composites.

“Aludecor’s contribution was vital not just as a material supplier, but as a true partner in innovation,” said Team Kratos Racing Electric.

The relationship exemplifies how forward-thinking companies can empower India’s brightest engineering minds while developing real-world applications of advanced composite materials.

Driving Sustainable and Electric Mobility

As the world shifts toward electric vehicles and sustainable engineering solutions, collaborations like this symbolize a new era of possibilities. Aludecor’s involvement bridges the gap between cutting-edge material science and the growing demands of e-mobility, racing innovation, and lightweight construction.

By supporting the student innovators of Team Kratos, Aludecor isn’t just helping build a better car, it’s helping build the future.

About Aludecor

Aludecor is a market leader in architectural surface materials and a pioneer in the Metal Composite Panels segment in India. The company is known for its unmatched product innovation, robust quality standards, and a future-forward mindset. With growing international expansion and a proven track record of excellence, Aludecor continues to be the trusted choice for architects, builders, and now, next-generation innovators.

