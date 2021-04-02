Amazfit Planning To Launch New Smartwatch, Amazfit Bip U Pro Next Week With Built-In GPS & Alexa

Huami is expected to activate a new, budget-centric Amazfit Bip U smartwatch in the country after the launch of the GTS 2e and GTR 2e in India earlier this year. In mid-2020, the business supported by Xiaomi unveiled Amazfit Bip U. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is being launched in India early next week, it has now been reported. Here is a short specification for the upcoming new Amazfit Bip U Pro next week with built-in GPS & Alexa by Amazfit.

Amazfit Bip U Pro – Specification And Features

The intelligent watch has the same style as the Amazfit Bip. The square body consists of polycarbonate and is bent at all four corners. Which makes that one look similar to that of the Apple Watch.

The unit on the front has a 1.43-inch touch TFT color touchscreen. It is identical to its predecessor and has anti-fingerprint protection.

Now the latest capabilities of Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant are installed in GPS with exception of SpO2 tracking and 60+ Sports modes such as its predecessor. So users can browse the whole scene and ask Alexa to get the right answer from their wrists with the Amazfit Bip U Pro.

In addition to the support to build your own face with personalized pictures, it comes with 50+ watch faces. The rating is 5ATM and is supplied with high-precision cardiovascular surveillance, blood oxygen control, sleep quality monitoring via the SomnusCare algorithm, tension monitoring, and feminine wellbeing tracking capability.

Within, a battery of 225mAh is available, identical to the Bip U. Huami states that the watch will operate for normal use for 9 days on a single charge. The system is available in three colors: black, green, and rose.

Amazfit Bip U Pro – Pricing And When Will It Be Available?

As is normal, Amazfit Bip U Pro can be bought from Amazon India and the online store in Huami. The Amazfit Bip U Pro price has not now been disclosed.

You may however scope out the microsite of Amazon on Amazon to find out more about the forthcoming smartwatch. Also, if the smartwatch is ready for order, you can register and get informed.

