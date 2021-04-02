Huawei’s Forthcoming Smart Band, Huawei Band 6 Specification, And First Look Leaked Ahead To Launch

Earlier this month, a study revealed the release of the HUAWEI Band 6 by missing ‘5’ in April. The concept and main specifications of this fitness tracker have already been leaked via promotional material on Weibo before its official release. Here is the complete details on the forthcoming Huawei’s Smart Band 6 with its specification and first look.

The promotional material of the unreleased HUAWEI Band 6 was posted by a popular Chinese leakster named @ DETE on Weibo. The future Huawei fitness tracker will therefore only be a rebranded HONOR Band 6.

Huawei Band 6 – Expected Specification

In the photos, the leaker shares, the 1,47-inch AMOLED monitor with narrow bezels and support for lifting-to-wake functions will be supported by the HUAWEI Band6. It is said that the show is 1.5 times bigger than that used in the older HUAWEI Band 4.

An 18 g lightweight body and silicone harness are available in the exercise trackers, which are convenient to use at any time.

Also, it claims a full battery life of up to two weeks (14 days) and a 5-minute charge of up to two days battery life. The tracker loads with a magnet loader and is available in four colors (Black, Orange, Green, Pink).

The HUAWEI Band 6 supports 96 sports modes, including Kung Fu, while addressing the functionality of this initiative. NFC for transit passes and mobile payments will also be available.

It also comes with functionality, such as camera shutter power, call & message notifications to name a couple, like most fitness trackers.

The upcoming Huawei exercise tracker will also have 24-hour HUAWEI TruSeenTM 4.0, HUAWEI TruSeenTM 2.0, and HUAWEI TruRelaxTM 2.0 tension tracking, in addition to oxygen levels monitoring for blood, for example.

That said, the costs of the commodity and its formal announcement in China are currently undisclosed. Finally, we should expect the HUAWEI Band 6 to appear on international markets like the HONOR Band 6.

