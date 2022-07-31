Amazon announces Great Freedom Festival Sale in India from 6th to 10th August 

Amazon India is coming with a new sale for this year’s Independence Day sale for Indian users. The announcement of the sale was just made after Amazon commenced its Amazon Prime Day Sale which was exclusive to the Prime membership holders. During the previous sale, the e-commerce giant provided a variety of discounts on products ranging from fashion and going to bigger electronics including Smart TVs, ACs, and also smartphones.

However, if you have missed out to buy your favorite products from the Amazon Prime Day Sale, now you get a second chance to grab your favorite products for discounted pricing. Here is what the sale will be about: The Independence day sale by Amazon will be commencing on the 6th of August and the discounts on products on the sale will be availed for the next four days till 10th of August.

Extra discounts with Bank offers

For the sale, you will be getting an extra layer of discounts on various products if you use the offering banks. As Amazon said, they will be providing an extra 10% discount or price slash for the users who will be using SBI Bank’s credit cards for making payments. Also, the people who are new buyers in the sale will get cashback of 10% of their first purchase.

Discounts on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon has promised to provide discounts on a variety of products for the sale. You will get to see smartphones and accessories getting a straight discount of 40% and also we will get to see a few entry-level smartphones coming for a price tag as low as Rs. 6.6K.

Smartphone Discount

There are also reports that a few new smartphones, like the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9t, will be released. The Duo flagship phone is set to be released on August 3rd in India, with its maiden sale scheduled for the same day on Amazon.

Besides these, we will also get to see the recently launched and most popular Redmi K50i 5G smartphone will be again going on sale getting an extra layer of card discount and exchange offers and the pricing will be going as low as Rs. 20,999.

However, if you’re looking for great midrange deals then you can settle with smartphones including smartphones from Samsung, iQoo, and Tecno too. On buying these phones you can also get extra discounts using specified banks. However, if you’re looking to buy your new phone with EMI, then Amazon will also provide no-cost EMI options.

Smartwatch and Audio product discount

Besides smartphones, there are several technology products including a range of smartwatches and accessories which will get a huge price discount., Also, audio devices which include a range of TWS earbuds, wireless earphones, and even camera products from Canon, Nikon, and GoPro will be getting an extra discount as well.

Discounts on Laptop and Amazon Devices

Smart devices including the Alexa devices by Amazon can be a great choice for you to upgrade and get a smart device solution for your home. Extra up to 45% of price slash will be given to the products on Alexa devices too.

Also, it can be a great time for you to go with a laptop upgrade too! So, here you will be getting a price slash up to Rs. 40K for the sale. Also, newly launched laptops including the Victus series laptop by HP as well as the Gram series Laptop by LG will be getting price slashes too.