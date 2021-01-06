Amazon buys 11 Boeing 767s to join its prime Air network

Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce sites in the world. And with that size comes the responsibility to make deliveries on time. Deliveries made within a country are relatively easy, but a lot of work has to be done when it’s across continents. In order to help in that and improve the delivery speeds, the company has purchased 11 Boeing 767s from WestJet and Delta. The company will use these aircraft to expand its air logistics sector. All these aircraft will join their Air network by 2022 because right now, they are undergoing a transformation to carry cargo. As of now, Amazon hasn’t told us about the prices of the aircrafts.

Comments by Amazon and the reason for the expansion

Out of the 11 airplanes purchased, 7 were from Delta, and 4 were from WestJet. With the pandemic, the sales made by e-commerce sites has increased exponentially. Now more than ever, customers are more dependent on these sites to get what they need. So they also need fast and reliable delivery and service. In order for that to happen, Amazon decided to go all in to buy 11 Aircrafts to improve the efficiency and speed of their service.

The vide president of Amazon said that their goal is to bring better service to US customers every day. And in an attempt to do that. Amazon believes it is best to have a mixture of owned and rented aircraft. This helps them to “better manage operations” and meet customer demands. The Amazon Air service is essential for the one and two-day delivery services they give to prime customers in cities. For quick deliveries and the ones made across long-distance, having a proper air network is essential. So, in order to improve the already great network built by Amazon, the expansion is happening. Do note that these aircrafts will be used starting from 2022 after they undergo cargo transformation.

Amazon has around 100 aircrafts right now taking into account both leased and owned ones. This huge air network they have built is not only providing great service to us but also providing a lot of jobs to people all across the world. What are your thoughts on the company purchasing 11 Boeing 767s to expand its air network? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content interesting do like and share it with your friends.

