Amazon Changes App Logo after Social Media outburst.

Amazon walked on its toes to the path of changing its logo when social media users were found to be comparing its look to that of the mustache of German dictator Adolf Hitler. The sales company ditched its old logo which apparently was a a ripped piece of scotch over the Amazon arrow. The tech giant Amazon has now adapted  a brown Amazon along with a piece of tape with a folded back sticky note.

Amazon stated that –

“Amazon is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step”

Here is how twitter is reacting to the new Amazon logo

 

 

