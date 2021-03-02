Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani in the battle: World’s richest man vs Asia’s richest man

As dated on March 1, 2021, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani joined the list of 10 richest man in the world and landed on the 8th position. He joined the seats of it with a fortune of $83 billion, as stated by the Hurun Global Rich List 2021.

It might come to a co-incidence to all since esla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk stood at the first place with a net worth of $197 billion.

Yet, a best 10 position in the rundown of the world’s most well off isn’t the solitary thing that the two share for all intents and purpose. Ambani’s Reliance Industries as of late obtained a US-based transportation organization creating case taxis. While not another speculation for the organization’s auxiliary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures, RIL reported toward the finish of February that it had purchased an extra stake in skyTran for $ 26.76 million. Its absolute stake in the organization presently remains at 54.5%.

In any case, even as Ambani gives off an impression of being looking toward the west and onto the future with interests into the future innovation, Elon Musk and individual financial backer in advanced endeavors has all the earmarks of being going to India. skyTran’s work is somewhat like the Hyperloop conceptualized by Musk – a mechanical development that is presently being executed in India.

Here is how Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani’s Battle going on Twitter-

The common thread between India’s riches man Mukesh Ambani and world’s richest man Elon Musk is that they both are hugely interested in the $50 billion market opportunity i.e. in renewables, batteries, and new fuels.

