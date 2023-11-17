It’s the Holiday Season, and we have announced many discounts on various products, from small-size technology gadgets to even bigger appliances like Smart TVs and even computer gadgets like Laptops, desktops, and even Tower PCs, which are selling for a huge discount right now.

Black Friday Sale is among the biggest sale of the year, where we get almost every product being sold for a huge discount; however, this is quite daunting for the users who are looking for the best steal deal to bring a solution to their issues, here we have got you covered with an amazing deal which has become the new spotlight radar for the buyers and talking about the spotlight deals, right now buyers have their eyes open for the recently announced discount on a flagship action camera, Go Pro.

GoPro is among the brands selling action cameras that are not durable but offer some amazing features, from high-quality recording to even being durable against climate conditions.

GoPro Cameras has stayed among the best choices for new and emerging content creators, but with the Black Friday Sale going on, you as a creator can get a chance to buy the same GoPro for a huge price slash.

If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with this new GoPro camera, here we have got you covered with everything you need to know.

Black Friday Deals for GoPro Cameras

GoPro cameras are among the great companions for the creators who love catching their outdoor adventure, from skiing to snowboarding and even biking; GoPro has all the capabilities you need to know. Here are the best deals on GoPro cameras.

GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition

Original Price: $550

$550 Black Friday Deal Price: $449

$449 Buy here

GoPro Hero 11 Creator Edition is among the premium adventure captures now selling for a direct price slash of $100.

Talking about the features side, as the model name suggests, GoPro – Hero 11 Creator Edition is the suitable camera for the vlogging setup.

You will get support for a 5.3K video recording at 60fps here. Above this, you also get 8x slow motion at 2.7k resolution.

The camera comes with a 15.8MP lens on the front side, which also supports a HyperView digital Lens, which will help capture more detailed shots in different dimensions.

You also get a front display along with a rear touchscreen panel. This GoPro 11 Creator Edition offers excellent video stabilization for the best video. This GoPro camera also has Voice Control Support and a considerable battery life.

GoPro Hero 11

Original Price: $349

$349 Black Friday Deal Price: $299

$299 Buy here

GoPro Hero 11 offers some great features out of the box. Creator Edition could be better regarding accessories, but you get amazing features out of the box.

Hero 11 Action cameras come with an Enduro Battery combined with a Curved Adhesive mount, Mounting buckle.

On the internal side, the action camera has a huge new sensor onboard, offering video quality out of the box. The maximum video rate compatible with this camera is 120MPs.

The action camera also comes with HyperSmooth Stabilization, which resulted in the camera winning the Emmy Award.

The camera offers video recording of 5.3K with its 27MP sensors, which support capturing up to 1 billion colors under 60FPS processing.

Conclusion

The GoPro 11 series is among the flagship adventure cameras. Although there is also a GoPro 12 series for the price, we would say that getting the GoPro 11 can be a great choice in terms of the pricing side. Are you looking forward for this Black Friday Sale? Do checkout our other posts on Black Friday Deals mentioned below: