Amazon Great Freedom Sale – PTron Bassbuds Air TWS Earbuds for Rs. 599

E-commerce giant, Amazon has started with their new Independence Day Sale, Great Freedom Festival Sale for this season where we have discounts on many products ranging from smartphones, technology gadgets, and electronics which are now going on sale for discounts.

As many products are being sold for a discounted price, right now we have many TWS earbuds from different brands which are now being sold for discounted pricing. So, if you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with new earbuds for discounted pricing then here we have got you covered with all earbuds right for your earbuds.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale – Discounts on TWS Earbuds

There are different ranges of TWS earbuds starting from basic features to even premium features which you can get for the right price. Let’s take a deep delve into the TWS earbuds.

PTron Bassbuds Air TWS Earbuds for Rs. 599

PTron is among the leading audio brands who have been more known for their audio products especially their new TWS earbuds under the budget pricing. Even we have covered reviews about PTron products in the past where we have already talked about the features and specifications and also the best quality you get from the Ptron products.

Talking about the PTron Bassbuds Air TWS earbuds comes with a great set of features which includes it coming with bigger 13mm audio drivers which are capable enough to provide an overall stereo sound effect coupled with a deep bass too.

The new earbuds are also coupled with touch controls through which you can make any adjustments to the earbuds. On the battery side, you will be getting a long-lasting battery of up to 32 hours. Talking more about the features, the earbuds come with an Ergo-Fit design which is not only lightweight but also it will be making a great fit for everyone.

On the connectivity side, you will be getting Bluetooth version 5.1 which is fair enough considering such a low price. Even with the 5.1 version of Bluetooth connectivity, you will be getting a stable audio experience within 10m of your earbuds and your connected device.

For the price, you also get Noise Cancellation, not Active Noise Cancellation but Passive Noise Cancellation where the earbuds cuts outs sound from their environment at some point, thanks to its new design.

To get you covered with your workouts or if you take your earbuds in the rain, you don’t have to worry as the earbuds have been certified with the IPX4 rating through which the earbuds will be assisting with some amount of water, sweat, and dust.

Also Read: Tata Cliq Offers – Buy new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 5387

Conclusion – Should you buy PTron Bassbuds Air TWS Earbuds for Rs. 599

All right, audiophiles, tune in! If you’re looking for budget-friendly TWS earbuds during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, we’ve got everything you need.

The PTron Bassbuds Air TWS Earbuds are your key to affordable sonic happiness. With their excellent features and unbelievable pricing of just Rs. 599, these earphones are a steal. Yes, you read that correctly: premium features at an affordable price. The earbuds has recieved mixed reivews from the users where few talk good about the users but on the other hand there are few who have pointed out the flaws.

Very good sound quality earpods I ever used With long lasting duration, shares on user.

Very good,clear sound it’s amazing, review shared by an another user. Super duper sound and bass. If your phone support dolby atoms than it’s output is double in performance. Best for listen movie and songs. Budget segment it’s great performance. Battery backup is so fine and durable, shares on user.

These are good reviews, but there are few other users who have also criticized the earbuds too.

Worst product it’s not working properly, shares on user I bought it for 500INR during discount sale and for that I’d say it’s worth it. Sound quality: average. You can live with it but don’t expect it to be that good. Mike and call quality is very poor. You can’t use this for calling purpose. The person on the other side of the call will be able to hear you very very softly. Plus there’s no active noise cancelation. Delivery experience was satisfactory. The first set of ear buds that I got was faulty as one side was not working. Then opted for replacement and the second set I got worked, shares an another user.

First of all i like the price range of this product it is an amazing but not to amazing after you buy it because there are some common problems with the features of this product. The first problem is that is not user friendly. It doesn’t fit in the ear properly. Second is that is it power offs frequently and the touch sensor given in it is the worst of all because whereve you try the position of the earbud proper it changes the video or the current music I am listening to, shares an another user.

So, should you spend Rs. 599 on the PTron Bassbuds Air TWS Earbuds? Absolutely! These earbuds are a deal you shouldn’t pass up because they have excellent audio drivers, a ton of functions, and a price that is exceptionally low. Grab them right away to enjoy music on a budget! You can checkout more information about the earbuds through the link mentioned below:

Buy PTron Bassbuds Air TWS Earbuds

Comments

comments