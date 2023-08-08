Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with 50MP OIS Camera Launched

Samsung, the famous Korean giant has launched their new new budget ranger in the Indian markets, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G. And to give you a glimpse about the smartphone, you get all the features including 5G connectivity with a great camera and the best protection for just below Rs. 20,000.

So, if you are excited to know more about the features and specifications you get with this new smartphone then definitely you should checkout out our whole post.

Samsung Launched Its New Galaxy F34 5G Smartphone – What Does It Feature?

If you are someone who is a camera enthusiast, wants a bigger battery and also a smoother experience then you can get all of this for a great price. You don’t have to pay premium pricing to buy a flagship but you get all of this for just Rs. 16,999. Yes, you read it right!

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone made its way to the public spotlight soon after its release, thanks to it amazing features that Samsung has added specifically its new 50MP OIS Camera setup. Yes, you get OIS Camera under Rs. 20,000 price budget.

Not talking more about the cameras, the phone is housed with a duo camera setup on the rear where as we said you do get a 50MP OIS Camera. The Main camera is combined with an 8MP Ultrawide angle sensor which can take shots in a 120-degree Ultrawide view. On the front side, you also get a 13MP selfie shooter.

Not only cameras, but the phone also comes with a great multimedia experience where you get a bigger and widely spread 6.5-inch display which supports up to FHD+ resolution and it is a Super AMOLED Panel with 120Hz faster refresh rate. The smartphone’s display is also protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

On the processor side, the smartphone comes with a power-efficient yet powerful Samsung in-house build chipset, Exynos 1280 which is a 5NM processor. This chipset also comes with support for 5G connectivity as well.

On the battery side, still you get a bigger 6000mAh battery. You get two color options which include an Electric Black and a Mystic Green option.

On the software side, Samsung promises to provide software support for the new 4yaears of OS upgrades and 5 Years of Security updates too.

Also Read: Tata Cliq Offers – Buy new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 5387

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G – What’s the Price?

The pricing of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone is the main highlight of the smartphone. You get all of the features starting at just Rs. 16,999 where you get a combination of 6GB of RAM combined with 128 GB of storage.

If you want more RAM, then you can get an 8GB RAM variant combined with a 128GB of storage variant for just Rs. 18,999.

Also Read: Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale – Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra selling for 17% Price Slash

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

Hello there, technologists! Keep your hats on because Samsung just released the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G smartphone, which offers a lot of value. This could be the perfect solution for you if you’re looking for a feature-rich gadget that won’t break the bank.

Let’s now discuss the cost of the turkey. The Galaxy F34 5G absolutely shines in this area. Given the premium features you receive, the 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage starts at just Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB RAM variant costs Rs. 18,999.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Ring Production Confirmed by Mobile Chief TM Roh

Should you therefore get the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G? Absolutely! It’s a hard bargain to pass up with its powerful camera system, gorgeous display, power-efficient CPU, and 5G capabilities. The Galaxy F34 5G is unquestionably a contender to take into consideration if you’re seeking for a smartphone that provides outstanding value without sacrificing features.

Comments

comments