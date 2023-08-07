Tata Cliq Offers – Buy new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 5387

To enhance your overall audio experience, we have the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 by the Korean giant where you will be getting all of the premium features for the price. Although the earbud comes with a great set of features for these features, you are required to pay a premium price tag too.

Usually, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is priced for a premium price tag of Rs. 13,990 but now you will be able to avail of an additional price slash of around Rs. 61% via Tata Cliq. Yes, it’s not Amazon or Flipkart but it’s infact Tata Cliq where now you will be getting some new discounts and price slashes too.

Tata Cliq Selling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for Rs. 5387

As we mentioned above, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is usually priced at around Rs. 13,990, but thanks to the ongoing sale where now you will be able to get this new earbud for as low as Rs. 5387. However, you will be able to avail of an additional discount on this discounted pricing, here if you happen to use ICICI Betbanking then you can avail additional 15% off too.

Not only with Netbanking then you can also get in hands with the new earbuds for an additional discount of 5% with UPI transactions and an additional 15% off on their ICICI Credit card transactions.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – What does it feature?

If you are planning to buy this new earbud now, well you must know whether is it worth buying for such a price discount. So, to help you with taking the right call, let’s have a look at the specification as well as the features of these new earbuds.

Starting with the audio drivers, here you will be getting to see a two-way audio driver where you get the combination of a tweeter as well as a woofer too. With this combination, the earbuds will not only perform well with the highs and lows but infact it will also provide a great bass output. To enrich the overall audio experience, the audio drivers are also tuned by AKG.

The new Buds 2 by Samsung also comes with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) where infact for a price tag of Rs. 5387, we can confidently say that these earbuds are the only and the best earbuds which come with great power ANC support out of the box.

The features don’t only end up here but infact the new earbuds also come with an improved and long-lasting battery, a 61mAh battery within the earbuds, and 472mAh within the case. Also, the new earbuds come with an IP6X rating too.

Talking about the battery side, Samsung claims that the earbuds will be able to last for up to 29 hours with a charging case. Not only by wire but infact you also get the support for Qi Wireless charging as well.

Conclusion – Should you buy?

Greetings, music fans! The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are here to raise the bar for your audio experience. And what’s this? Tata Cliq offers these high-quality earbuds at a fantastic price.

So, should you spend Rs. 5387 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2? Absolutely! These earbuds are well worth the money spent because they have excellent audio quality, ANC, and a long-lasting battery. Grab this fantastic offer right away to improve your audio experience beyond compare. Enjoy your listening!

Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

